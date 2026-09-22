Express Wages Supports Early Childhood Educators At Geniuses On Board

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Southfield early childhood education center introduces earned wage access for its team of educators and support staff.

- Alfred MilanSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Express Wages, a provider of on-demand pay and financial wellness solutions for today's workforce, is expanding its presence to the education sector through a new partnership with Geniuses On Board Child Development & Learning Center. The Southfield center is adding earned wage access as an employee benefit, allowing its educators and staff to receive a portion of their earned pay before their regularly scheduled payday when needed. The collaboration reflects Express Wages' mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they've already earned.Geniuses On Board Child Development & Learning Center serves children and families throughout the Metro Detroit area with early childhood education designed to nurture each child's individual strengths and abilities. Their approach combines learning, play and enrichment, building a foundation for future success while creating opportunities to strengthen problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, self-esteem and important life skills. Their dedicated educators offer individualized instruction, cultural inclusion and a safe, engaging environment where children can learn and develop socially and emotionally.Geniuses On Board's philosophy prioritizes supporting working families by helping children develop the academic and social skills they need to thrive. That commitment extends to the educators who bring those values to life. Earned wage access offers employees a practical financial wellness benefit, helping them bring greater stability and focus to the work they do with children each day.“Early childhood educators play a valuable role in a child's development, and supporting the professionals who do that work matters immensely,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan.“We're proud to partner with Geniuses On Board as they continue investing in the team behind the care and education they provide.”With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology - scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate's 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages' plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company's strategic partnerships offer:. Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.. 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.. Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.. Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.. Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds:“Giving employees more control over when they receive their pay is a simple way employers can show they understand the real-life needs of their workforce. That support can help educators stay focused on creating the consistent, nurturing environment young children need.”Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights,“The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform - equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams - delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit .

Zack Perry

Express Wages

+1 833-424-5348

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Express Wages Supports Early Childhood Educators at Geniuses On Board News Provided By Nexus Brand Marketing September 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.