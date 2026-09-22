Myfredy Expands To 175 U.S. Locations For Medical Procedure Companion Services

MyFredy | Enabling Outpatient Procedures at Scale

Patient demand and interest from regional clinic groups drive growth, supporting outpatient care close to home and across state lines.

- Jonathan Greenhill, Founder & CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyFredy now serves 175 U.S. markets, helping patients arrange a responsible adult for outpatient procedures in their hometowns and when traveling to facilities in other cities or states.Growth is being driven by patient demand and interest from outpatient providers, including clinic groups operating across multiple states. Patients need support where they receive care. Facility staff need a resource they can share with patients at locations throughout their organization.For MyFredy, expanding coverage means connecting the communities where patients live with the medical centers where they seek treatment. A patient may travel to a nearby city for a colonoscopy, across the state for surgery or to an out-of-state specialist. Each trip requires planning for the appointment, discharge and return to a home or hotel.“Patients don't always receive care where they live,” said Jonathan Greenhill, founder of MyFredy.“We're building coverage around those journeys. That matters to patients traveling for a procedure, and it matters to clinic groups whose patients and facilities are spread across a region.”Many outpatient facilities require patients receiving sedation or anesthesia to have a responsible adult available for discharge. For someone traveling for care, arranging transportation and lodging may still leave that requirement unmet. Friends and family may be unable to take time off, travel with the patient or remain available for the hours needed.MyFredy's Medical Procedure Companions help patients make those arrangements. Depending on the service booked and the facility's requirements, a companion can accompany the patient at check-in, remain at the facility during the procedure, receive discharge instructions and accompany the patient home or to a hotel.Patients traveling between markets can discuss arrangements with MyFredy based on their starting location, destination and travel needs. Support may be arranged near the patient's home or near the facility where the procedure will take place.For clinic groups with regional or multi-state operations, that coverage provides a common resource for staff assisting patients at different locations. Schedulers and care coordinators can direct patients to MyFredy to discuss their needs, with arrangements made according to each facility's policies.MyFredy coordinates each booking, assigns the companion and handles schedule changes through the day of the procedure. Patients can add four to 24 hours of non-clinical Aftercare for continued support at home or a hotel after discharge.The company announced expanded national access in February and joined the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association in March. Its 175-market network builds on that work by supporting the routes patients take to reach outpatient care.Patients, families and facility staff can find service locations at MyFredy or call 888-552-3610 to discuss an upcoming procedure. Patients traveling for care should provide their departure location, facility address and recovery destination to help MyFredy coordinate their support.About MyFredyMyFredy provides non-clinical Medical Procedure Companions for outpatient appointments requiring a responsible adult, along with Aftercare and Home Visits. The company coordinates support for patients receiving care close to home and those traveling to other medical destinations. Services include practical assistance with procedure-day logistics, discharge and recovery. MyFredy does not provide medical treatment or nursing care.

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MyFredy Expands to 175 U.S. Locations for Medical Procedure Companion Services News Provided By MyFredy, LLC September 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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