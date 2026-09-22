Deyerle Silva Smith, PLLC Named To Best Law Firms In America 2027

Austin's Premier Divorce and Family Law Attorneys

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Austin's Premier Divorce and Family Law Attorneys

- Candice B. DeyerleAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deyerle Silva Smith, PLLC has been recognized among the 2027 Best Law Firms in America for Family Law, adding another significant distinction to the Austin firm's growing record of professional recognition.The firm's 2027 recognition comes alongside individual honors for several members of its team. Founding partners Candice B. Deyerle, Kody C. Silva, and Lianna Garza Smith have each been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2027 for Family Law. Associate attorney Princess Rodarte has been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2027 for Family Law."These recognitions are a reflection of the talent, dedication, and commitment our entire team brings to every client and every case." - Candice B. Deyerle.Multiple Deyerle Silva Smith Attorneys Also Recognized by Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising StarsSeveral Deyerle Silva Smith attorneys have also earned recognition from Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars, a rating service that uses a multiphase selection process combining peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each year, Super Lawyers selects attorneys on a state-by-state basis, with the Super Lawyers list recognizing only the top 5% of attorneys in each state.Candice B. Deyerle was selected to the Super Lawyers list, placing her among the limited number of attorneys recognized through this selection process.Five additional Deyerle Silva Smith attorneys, Kody C. Silva, Lianna Garza Smith, Korin J. Lewis, Mackenzie Holst, and Princess Rodarte, were selected to Rising Stars, which recognizes the top 2.5% of attorneys in each state who are 40 or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less.Having multiple attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers reflects the depth of talent within the Deyerle Silva Smith team and the firm's commitment to providing knowledgeable and strategic representation to clients facing complex family law matters.A Focus on Complex Family Law Matters in AustinDeyerle Silva Smith, PLLC is an Austin family law firm focused on helping clients navigate complex and high-stakes family law matters. With more than 30 years of combined family law experience, the firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, child support, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, pre-litigation strategy, and post-decree modifications.The firm has particular experience with high-net-worth and complex divorces, where cases may involve businesses, real estate, investments, retirement accounts, property valuations, hidden assets, tax considerations, and disputes over separate and community property.Deyerle Silva Smith also believes not every family law matter needs to be contentious. When possible, the firm works to resolve matters amicably and efficiently, including assisting with uncontested divorces. When disputes cannot be resolved through negotiation, the firm is prepared to advocate for clients in contested matters while keeping the best interests of children at the forefront.Strategic Representation for Every Client Across AustinFor Deyerle Silva Smith, PLLC, effective family law representation starts with understanding each client's circumstances and goals. The firm develops personalized strategies that may include negotiation, mediation, pre-litigation planning, or courtroom advocacy based on the needs of the case and goals of each client.The firm's attorneys provide clear guidance through complex legal and financial issues while advocating for their clients' rights and interests. The team includes attorneys with specialized family law experience, including attorneys certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Founding partner Candice B. Deyerle has been board-certified in family law since 2016.The 2027 Best Law Firms recognition, along with the Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers honors received by members of the firm, reflects Deyerle Silva Smith's continued growth and commitment to sophisticated family law representation throughout Austin and Texas.About Deyerle Silva Smith, PLLCDeyerle Silva Smith, PLLC is an Austin, Texas family law firm specializing in divorce and family law matters. With a team dedicated to developing thoughtful, individualized legal strategies, Deyerle Silva Smith works to protect clients' rights, assets, and families during some of life's most challenging transitions.To learn more about Deyerle Silva Smith, PLLC, visit dssfamilylaw or call 512-375-4520.

Brooke Mathieu

US Legal Marketing Group

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Austin's Premier Divorce & Family Law Firm

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Deyerle Silva Smith, PLLC Named to Best Law Firms in America 2027 News Provided By US Legal Marketing Group September 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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