Salesfocus Solutions Announces Sam Go As Director Of Business Development And Strategy

Financial services industry veteran returns to SalesFocus Solutions to help drive growth and advance innovative MARS solutions for the asset management industry

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SalesFocus Solutions (SFS ), provider of the MARS Distribution Intelligence Platform for the asset management industry, today announced that Sam Go has joined the company as Director of Business Development and Strategy.Go brings more than 30 years of financial services industry experience to SFS, including leadership roles at Wells Fargo Funds and Broadridge Financial Solutions. His extensive experience working with asset managers and financial services organizations provides him with a deep understanding of the distribution, data, technology, and compliance challenges facing the industry.In his new role, Go will focus on business development, strategic initiatives, expanding SFS's relationships across the asset management industry, and helping guide the continued evolution of MARS. The appointment also marks a return to SFS for Go. Prior to his most recent role at Broadridge Financial Solutions, Go spent nearly 12 years with SFS, where he played an instrumental role in expanding the capabilities of the company's MARS platform. During his previous tenure, he helped bring a number of important solutions to market, including ETF reporting, SEC Rule 22c-2 and prospectus compliance capabilities, MARS Mobile and other enhancements designed to help asset managers improve distribution intelligence and streamline critical business processes.“I'm excited to return to SFS at such an important time for both the company and the asset management industry,” said Go.“I have always believed in SFS' ability to understand the unique challenges facing asset managers and translate that knowledge into innovative, practical solutions. The continued evolution of MARS, and particularly the introduction of MARS AI, creates tremendous opportunities to help asset managers move beyond traditional reporting and use their data to uncover opportunities, make faster decisions and drive business growth. I'm looking forward to working with the SFS team, our clients and the broader industry to help bring these capabilities to market.”Go's return comes as SFS continues to expand the capabilities of its MARS Distribution Intelligence Platform, which helps asset managers transform complex sales, asset, intermediary, advisor, product and distribution data into actionable business intelligence.The company's newest innovation, MARS AI, extends those capabilities by applying artificial intelligence to the comprehensive intelligence contained within MARS. MARS AI is designed to enable asset management distribution teams to interact with their data using natural language, uncover relationships and opportunities that may be difficult to identify through traditional reporting, and generate predictive and actionable insights to help prioritize advisors and opportunities, identify potential asset growth, optimize sales activities and support more informed strategic decisions.“AI has enormous potential for the asset management industry, but its value ultimately depends on the quality, context and intelligence of the underlying data,” added Sam.“For more than two decades, MARS has been building that foundation. The addition of MARS AI represents the next evolution of the platform.”“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sam back to SFS,” said Tom Oprendek, Chief Operating Officer.“Sam brings a rare combination of industry experience, knowledge of the asset management marketplace, and a deep understanding of MARS and the needs of our clients. Sam made significant contributions to the evolution of MARS during his previous tenure with SFS, and his experience since then has only broadened his perspective. As we continue to expand our platform and introduce new innovative capabilities such as MARS AI, Sam will play an important role in helping us strengthen our client and industry relationships.”About SFS MARSSFS MARS is a fintech leader in Distribution Intelligence, Master Data Management(MDM), and 22c-2 Compliance solutions for asset management firms. With a suite of advanced tools, including automated distribution intelligence and AI insights, SFS enables firms to gain deep insights into their market performance, identify new opportunities, and optimize their sales and marketing strategies. Trusted by top 100 AUM asset managers, SFS continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the evolving financial landscape. More information about SFS can be found at: .

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SalesFocus Solutions Announces Sam Go as Director of Business Development and Strategy News Provided By SalesFocus Solutions September 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Technology



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