Meghalaya Opens Rehab Centre, Rolls Out Sops For State Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 22 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the SEWA Inland-DREAM Rehabilitation Centre at Ballongre-Gambagre in Tura at West Garo Hills, as part of the state's ongoing efforts to strengthen treatment and rehabilitation services for people affected by substance abuse.

Sangma also launched standard operating procedures (SOPs) for rehabilitation centres across Meghalaya, aimed at bringing greater uniformity and accountability to the functioning of such facilities.

The rehabilitation centre has been established under the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), a state government initiative focused on preventing substance abuse and providing treatment, rehabilitation and support for affected individuals and their families.

The Meghalaya government approved DREAM in 2023 as a mission-mode programme with the broader objective of working towards a drug-free state.

Sangma said the initiative brings together multiple government departments and local stakeholders, including the police, health and social welfare departments, district administrations and youth organisations, along with communities, to tackle substance abuse through a coordinated approach.

"This new rehabilitation centre is an important step in strengthening support, care and recovery for those affected by substance abuse," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

He said the state government would continue working towards creating a "healthier, safer and more supportive Meghalaya", while stressing the need to keep citizens and their contributions at the centre of government programmes.

The introduction of the SOPs follows the constitution of a committee by the state government in January this year to develop standardised procedures for rehabilitation centres operating across Meghalaya.

The state government has been placing greater emphasis on rehabilitation, counselling and community participation alongside enforcement and awareness initiatives under DREAM.

The Social Welfare Department has also been involved in the treatment, rehabilitation and management of de-addiction centres under the mission.

During his visit to Tura, the Chief Minister also handed over sanctions under the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to youth groups, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and women's organisations.

Sangma also interacted with members of the public from different parts of the Garo Hills region.

The state government's latest initiatives are aimed at strengthening institutional support for rehabilitation while improving the quality and consistency of services available to people seeking recovery from substance abuse dependence.