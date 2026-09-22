Kalkaji Gang-Rape: One Accused Apprehended After Encounter, Two Others Being Questioned (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) One of the accused involved in the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in south Delhi's Kalkaji area has been apprehended following an encounter, while two other people are being questioned, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Aastha Kunj park, near Kalkaji Temple, on Monday evening.

"Yesterday evening, we received a PCR call about a 17-year-old girl from Faridabad, who had come here with a friend, also a minor. They first went to a temple and then to Aastha Kunj Park, which is a little secluded. There they met three people who identified themselves as police and spoke to them using language similar to that of police officers and lawyers, even threatening them with police action. They caught hold of the boy and allegedly gang-raped the girl. We received this complaint from the girl," Joint Commissioner of Police, Police Commissioner's Secretariat-cum-Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Delhi police chief, Vijay Kumar, told reporters.

He mentioned that the minor has undergone a medical examination.

Further, Vijay Kumar said that one accused, identified as Asif, was apprehended after a police encounter on Tuesday morning.

"The names of two more people have emerged, and they are also being questioned. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Other arrests in the case will also be made soon," he said.

The two individuals who are being questioned have been identified as Hemant and his brother. The police refused to reveal the identity of the latter.

"Hemant has claimed to have studied law while his brother is claiming to be a student of Bachelor of Science. Whatever it is, we are conducting our investigation in a fair and transparent manner," he said.

Asked whether those being questioned are friends of Asif or not, the police officer stated that the matter is under investigation.