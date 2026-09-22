UAEREP's 17Th Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Explores Research Opportunities And Future Directions For Water Security

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi-UAE: September 2026 – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) hosted the 17session of its Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series under the title:“Bridging Science and Impact: Insights from UAEREP's 6th Cycle Awardees on the Journey Ahead.”Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The webinar featured Prof. Linda Zou, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Victoria University, Australia, Dr. Oliver Branch, Senior Scientist at the Institute of Physics and Meteorology, University of Hohenheim, Germany, and moderated by Dr. Deon Terblanche, UAEREP Strategic Directions Committee. The speakers shared insights from their UAEREP-supported research projects and reflected on lessons learned through the program's international engagement activities, including the recent roadshows conducted in Australia and Germany.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Chairman of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said:“Water security remains one of the most pressing challenges facing countries around the world. The UAE continues to invest in advanced scientific research, innovation and international collaboration to support sustainable water resources and strengthen resilience to climate variability. Through initiatives such as UAEREP and its Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series, we are fostering the exchange of knowledge and accelerating the development of practical solutions that contribute to water security and climate mitigation efforts at both the national and global levels.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmad Al Kamali, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) and Acting Head of Cloud Seeding Operations at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said:“We extend our sincere appreciation to Prof. Linda Zou, Dr. Oliver Branch and Dr. Deon Terblanche for sharing their valuable experiences and enriching the ongoing dialogue on innovation in water security and rain enhancement science. By bringing together leading researchers and members of the international scientific community, the webinar provides an excellent platform to explore recent advances in rain enhancement science and discuss strategies for addressing growing water security challenges. At UAEREP, we remain committed to supporting our awardees throughout their research journey by providing a collaborative platform that enables scientific excellence, encourages international partnerships, and advances solutions that can deliver tangible benefits for water security.”

During the webinar, Prof. Linda Zou presented an overview of her project, 'AI-assisted Development and Optimization of Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding Materials', which aims to improve the design and performance of glaciogenic cloud seeding materials through the integration of advanced nanotechnology, laboratory experimentation and artificial intelligence. The project seeks to enhance understanding of ice nucleation processes and support the development of more efficient rain enhancement technologies.

Dr. Oliver Branch introduced his project, 'Rainfall Enhancement through Modification of Land Cover and Land Form (RAINLAND)', which investigates the potential influence of land surface modification on atmospheric processes and precipitation patterns. His presentation highlighted how landform (sand dunes) and landcover (solar parks) management approaches may contribute to rainfall enhancement and support sustainable water resource strategies in different climatic environments.

The session also reviewed key outcomes from UAEREP's recent scientific roadshows in Australia and Germany, highlighting opportunities for expanding international collaboration and engaging new research communities in rain enhancement science. Speakers discussed the first 6-month progress of their projects, expected research impacts, and the importance of advancing innovative solutions to water security challenges through multidisciplinary scientific cooperation.

The webinar concluded with practical recommendations for researchers interested in applying for UAEREP's seventh grant cycle, including insights into proposal development, partnership building and factors that contribute to successful submissions.

The Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series serves as a global platform for scientists, researchers and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, explore emerging technologies and strengthen international cooperation in addressing water scarcity and climate-related challenges.