Fimple Adds Five GCC Financial Institutions In First Year, Targets Doubling Regional Customer Base

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GCC becomes Fimple's fastest-growing region as demand grows for Islamic finance and AI-ready banking technology Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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September 2026, Dubai – Fimple, an AI-native, API-first, composable financial platform, has signed five financial institutions across the GCC within its first year in the region and plans to double its regional customer base.

Fimple established its Dubai presence in October 2025 and has grown from zero to five GCC customers in 12 months. The region now accounts for close to a fifth of its global customer base of more than 35 financial institutions across 10 countries, making it the company's fastest-growing region.

The company has also opened an office in Riyadh and plans to expand its customer and delivery presence across the GCC, serving institutions with teams based within the region.

Fimple's regional growth comes as the UAE continues to advance its ambitions across Islamic finance and financial technology. Under the UAE Strategy for Islamic Finance and Halal Industry, the country aims to increase local Islamic bank assets from AED 986 billion to AED 2.56 trillion by 2031. (Source: UAECabinet)

Dubai is also advancing its ambitions in AI-enabled financial services, with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announcing plans in 2026 to become the world's first AI-native financial centre. (Source: Dubai Media Office/DIFC)

“The UAE is an important market for Fimple because financial institutions here are moving quickly on both Islamic finance and new technology,” said Amr Kandel, GCC Country Manager and Product Director at Fimple.“Banks want to launch products faster, respond to local market needs and modernise without having to change everything at once. The growth we've seen in our first year shows there is real appetite for that.”

Islamic finance is a key driver of Fimple's growth in the GCC. The platform enables financial institutions to run conventional and Islamic finance within the same system, with a range of Sharia-compliant financing and investment structures built into its product engine.

Fimple's regional customers include Mawarid Finance, a UAE Islamic finance provider that entered into a strategic agreement with Fimple in June 2026.

As banks look to move AI from pilot projects into wider use, Fimple says the underlying core banking infrastructure is becoming increasingly important.

“Banks are already experimenting with AI, but the systems underneath need to be ready for it,” Kandel said.“If the core can't provide the right data or connect easily with new technology, AI can get stuck at the pilot stage. That's why the core matters.”

Fimple has built three banking AI agents covering independent audit report processing, customer intelligence from official notices and risk screening across official sources. The agents operate on the Fimple platform with human approval required for each action and full traceability. Further agents are planned as part of the company's 2026–2027 roadmap.

According to Fimple, it implements a full working core in three to six months on average. Its composable architecture also enables financial institutions to connect selected modules to existing systems rather than replacing their entire core infrastructure at once.

“The GCC has become our fastest-growing region in just one year, and we expect to double our customer base here,” said Mücahit Gündebahar, CEO and Co-founder of Fimple.“We are growing our team and presence in the region so we can support customers locally as we expand across the GCC.”

Fimple will participate as a Gold Sponsor of Seamless Middle East 2026, taking place from Sept. 22–24 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will exhibit at stand G64, with Kandel delivering the session“Beyond the AI Hype: Why the Future of Banking Depends on an AI-Ready Core” on Sept. 23 at Stage 1, Fintech Forum.

About Fimple: Fimple is an AI-native, API-first, composable financial platform that enables banks, non-bank financial institutions and fintechs to design, launch and scale financial products faster and with greater flexibility. Its modular platform supports a wide range of financial services, including customer onboarding, payments, lending, deposits, treasury, trade finance and analytics.

Operating across 10 countries, seven offices and more than 400 partners, Fimple helps financial institutions modernise their technology and evolve without the limitations of legacy systems. Fimple has been recognised by the Banking Tech Awards 2024, CB Insights Fintech 100 2025, IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2025 and Everest Group 2026.