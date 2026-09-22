“Will Services Stop Tonight?”: Karnataka 108 Ambulance Staff Threaten Mass Resignation

The 108 ambulance staff working under the Arogya Kavacha scheme have issued a strict warning to the Karnataka government, threatening mass resignations if their demands, including salary revision and changes to duty schedules, are not addressed by 8 pm on Tuesday. The employees have said they are prepared to resign together despite the possibility of action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

The proposed mass resignation could severely disrupt 108 ambulance services across Karnataka, raising concerns about emergency healthcare services if the employees go ahead with their decision. The workers' association has said that around 3,200 employees, including drivers and staff nurses, could resign.

What Happens If 108 Ambulance Workers Resign Together?

The 108 ambulance services could face major disruptions from Tuesday night if the Arogya Kavacha employees proceed with their mass resignation.

The workers' association had given the government a 15-day deadline to address various demands, including salary revision and changes to the daily duty schedule. The deadline ended on September 21.

Paramashivaiah, president of the Karnataka State Arogya Kavacha (108) Employees Association, said the employees would resign together if their demands were not met by 8 pm on Tuesday.

A delegation led by Paramashivaiah met Health Minister U.T. Khader and senior officials of GVK EMRI on Monday. The delegation requested the authorities to resolve the issues faced by the employees.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Paramashivaiah said 15 days had already passed since the employees submitted their demands to GVK EMRI.

According to Paramashivaiah, the company has refused to increase salaries and has instead threatened to invoke ESMA to prevent employees from taking leave. He alleged that the management had reduced salaries from Rs 30,000 to Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 in the name of changes to shifts.

He also alleged that employees were being asked to report for duty at 6 am. Paramashivaiah said the employees were not bonded labourers and had therefore decided to take the issue forward through mass resignations.

Karnataka Has 3,200 108 Ambulance Staff

Karnataka currently has around 3,200 employees working in the 108 ambulance service, including drivers and staff nurses.

The association has said that all these employees could resign and look for alternative employment if their demands are not addressed.

Paramashivaiah also said the employees should not be held responsible if the public faces difficulties due to a shortage of 108 ambulances. He said the contracting company, GVK EMRI, and the government would have to take responsibility for any disruption to the emergency ambulance service.

What Are The Demands Of 108 Ambulance Staff?

The employees have said they have not received a salary hike for several years and are demanding an annual salary revision for 108 ambulance staff.

The workers are also demanding a three-shift system for ambulance services and changes to the existing zone-wise salary structure. They want the government to introduce a uniform salary policy across zones.

The association has also demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the families of employees who die in accidents. It has sought a salary structure based on seniority and has demanded that salaries be paid by the 7th of every month in accordance with Labour Department rules.

The employees are also seeking basic facilities at all work locations, including toilets, rest rooms and adequate water supply for cleaning ambulances.