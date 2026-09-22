Why This Single Godavari Pulasa Fish Sold For Rs 26,000 In Yanam Auction

A prized Pulasa fish caught near Yanam fetched Rs 26,000 at local market, drawing crowds and creating a festive atmosphere. The seasonal Godavari delicacy is highly valued for its rich flavour, delicate flesh and limited availability during monsoon.

A prized Pulasa fish caught near Yanam has fetched a staggering Rs 26,000, once again highlighting the extraordinary demand for the seasonal Godavari delicacy.

Rs 26,000 for ONE fish! When the fish is this prized, gold has competition! A prized Pulasa (Godavari Hilsa) fetched a staggering Rs 26K at an auction in Yanam seasonal monsoon delicacy famous for its rich flavour, delicate flesh and limited availability was bought by... twitter/T2MROLmzym

- Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 22, 2026

The large fish was caught in fishermen's nets near Yanam on Tuesday morning and attracted considerable attention when it reached the local market. Its unusually high price drew buyers, traders and curious onlookers, turning the fish market into a scene resembling a small festival.

Pulasa, also known as Godavari Hilsa, is highly sought after in the Godavari region. The fish is associated with the monsoon season and is particularly prized for its rich flavour and delicate flesh.

Its availability is limited, making fresh catches especially valuable. As the Godavari receives increased water flow during the rainy season, fishermen and local food lovers eagerly wait for Pulasa to appear in the river.

The Rs 26,000 sale comes shortly after another Pulasa reportedly fetched Rs 20,000 for a one-kilogram fish.

A 1 kg Pulasa fish caught in the Gauthami Godavari river at Yanam fetched ₹20,000 at an auction. A local fisherman won the bid and sent the prized catch to a businessman in Hyderabad.#Pulasa #Yanam #Godavari #FishAuction #Hyderabad twitter/OsNnSoG5cM

- Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) September 20, 2026

That fish was reportedly bought and sent to a businessman in Hyderabad.

The latest catch became the centre of attention because of its size and the price it commanded. According to a report by News 18, in the auction, Satyanarayana sold the fish to Rambabu, with the final price reaching Rs 26,000.

People gathered at the Yanam market to see the fish that had sold for the eye-catching amount. The atmosphere was described as festive, with fishermen and food enthusiasts celebrating the arrival of the prized catch.

Pulasa is considered a seasonal delicacy across the Godavari region. Its price can vary sharply depending on its size, availability and demand.

The fish is also surrounded by local tradition and folklore. A popular saying in the region suggests that people would even sell their books to eat Pulasa, reflecting how deeply the fish is connected with local food culture.

Locals traditionally distinguish between the fish found in the sea and Pulasa after it enters the Godavari. The seasonal movement of the fish into the river is closely watched by fishermen, as catches can command high prices.

With the monsoon continuing and more water entering the Godavari, fishermen are hoping for further Pulasa catches. However, limited availability means demand is likely to remain high whenever a large fish reaches the market.