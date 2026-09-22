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Weight Loss Diet: Eating Fish? Here Are The Best Varieties And Healthier Cooking Methods
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Want to lose weight while still eating healthy, tasty food? Then you're in luck! Adding certain types of fish to your diet can make weight loss a breeze. But you need to know which ones to pick and how to cook them right.Many of us absolutely love fish, whether it's in a curry, pulusu, or as a crispy fry. But did you know this delicious food can also help you lose weight easily? You don't have to starve yourself. Let's check out which fish are best for your weight loss journey.Fish does wonders for your health, not just for weight loss. The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests eating fish two to three times a week for a healthy heart. It's a 'lean protein' with fewer calories than red meat. Plus, the high protein content keeps you feeling full for longer, stopping those pesky hunger pangs. The Omega-3 fatty acids in fish are champs at managing weight and protecting your heart.For a healthy diet, go for fish like Salmon, Rava, Trout, Tuna, Sardines, Anchovies, and Mackerel. The FDA also gives a thumbs-up to Anchovy, Clam, Catfish, Herring, Oyster, Shrimp, and Trout. Fatty fish like Salmon are loaded with good fats that help burn belly fat. In India, Hilsa (Indian Herring), Bangda (Mackerel), and Pomfret (Butterfish) are great choices. Even local favourites like Rava and Katla work well. Just remember one thing: avoid deep-frying. Grilling or steaming your fish is the way to go for maximum benefits.
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