Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Invites the Community to Connect, Create and Explore Ahead of Its Opening

(MENAFN- OMC) Throughout September, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi invites the community to engage with art, ideas and cultural connection through a programme of talks, performances and workshops across some of UAE’s cultural institutions. The programmes offer an introduction to the ideas and conversations that will shape the museum ahead of its opening on 11 December.



Network of Answers

22 September–22 October | Manarat Al Saadiyat



This interactive artwork by Agatha Gothe-Snape, a Guggenheim Abu Dhabi-commissioned artist, invites members of the public to respond to a series of questions through a phone booth installation, intended to gather personal reflections, memories and perspectives to build a collective archive of voices from Abu Dhabi. The interactive activation will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, with no registration required.



Art Appears: Chant Avedissian

25–27 September, 2pm – 7pm | Manarat Al Saadiyat



Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s Collection artist, Chant Avedissian, brings together talks, workshops and interactive activities at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The pop-up series will celebrate the life, practice and legacy of the artist. Through discussions and creative engagement, participants will explore the influences that shaped Avedissian’s distinctive visual language and the lasting impact of his work, which reinterpreted Egypt’s cultural icons, histories and collective memory through a contemporary artistic lens. Register here.



Abstractions: A Journey Between Islamic and Contemporary Art

29 September, 6pm | Louvre Abu Dhabi



Closing the month, artist Rachid Koraïchi joins curator Abdelkader Damani for a conversation exploring abstraction as a shared artistic language across cultures and time. Through reflections on calligraphy, geometry and contemporary artistic practice, the programme will offer audiences fresh perspectives on the connection between Islamic heritage and contemporary art, revealing the connections and exchanges that continue to shape artistic expression today. Register here.



Following the September programme, the museum will announce further opportunities to engage with Guggenheim Abu Dhabi through a diverse calendar of talks, activations and outreach initiatives across the UAE. Together, these programmes offer an introduction to ideas and creative exchanges that will define Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, creating opportunities for encounter, and participation building up to the opening.



MENAFN22092026008432017654ID1111697823