Maritime Sector Faces High OT Cyber Exposure Says Honeywell

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Maritime organizations face significant operational technology (OT) cybersecurity challenges due to limited onboard expertise, legacy systems and unreliable connectivity, according to Honeywell Technologies' 2026 OT Cybersecurity Benchmark Report.

Some 40% of maritime respondents identified limited onboard cybersecurity expertise as a major challenge, while the same percentage pointed to legacy onboard systems. Another 37% cited intermittent or limited connectivity.

These constraints coincide with a high level of reported cyber incidents. Some 87% of maritime respondents said they had experienced a significant OT cybersecurity incident over the past 12 months, compared with 73% across the full survey sample.

The potential consequences also extend beyond operational disruption. Some 83% of maritime respondents said a significant OT cybersecurity incident could have a severe or high impact on safety or physical equipment, compared with 64% across all sectors surveyed.

“Maritime operations place critical OT systems at sea, where response resources may be limited,” the report said, noting that vessels and offshore assets can be located far from shore and that the expertise required to diagnose or restore critical systems may not be available onboard.

The sector also lags the broader sample in visibility and recovery readiness. Only 17% of maritime respondents described their organizations as fully recovery-ready, while 47% reported having a complete or mostly complete asset inventory, compared with 80% across the full sample.

Honeywell said stronger OT cybersecurity maturity in the maritime sector depends on organizations being able to maintain visibility, provide support and recover critical systems even when connectivity is limited and specialized expertise is not immediately available.