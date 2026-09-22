Taboola Launches Realize ID To Overcome Data Fragmentation And Drive Incremental Growth For Performance Marketers Advertisers See 2.4X Uplift In Conversion Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: TBLA) today announced the launch of Realize ID, a sophisticated, unified mapping offering designed to help performance marketers capture and act on open-web intent as soon as it emerges. This identity offering has already driven up to 2.4x increase in conversion efficiency thanks to signal-enriched predicted intent modelsToday's performance marketers contend with a fragmented and rapidly changing consumer journey that stretches across devices, channels and content touchpoints. A single purchase decision now runs across mail, news, search, price aggregators, and increasingly LLMs. US adults spend nearly 13 hours a day with media, spread across dozens of devices and platforms, and a buyer passes through several of them before deciding. Generative AI search has become a new, essential channel for consumers to connect with brands organically and through advertising, adding to the complexity as well. Data shows that 70% of consumers now involve generative AI search in shopping decisions.

Realize ID is a unified identity solution that allows advertisers to understand, reach and drive conversions for consumers that show intent, across a fragmented internet. It is a new offering that supports the Realize performance advertising platform, fueled by Taboola's unique access to data on consumer intent on the open web.

Realize ID transforms fragmented identifiers into a single, persistent view of high-intent prospects. It captures purchase intent while prospects are in active decision mode, the critical window after they've shown interest but before they've committed elsewhere. With this understanding of intent, advertisers can drive outcomes such as engagements, leads, purchases, site traffic and more. Taboola sits on both sides of the transaction, publisher and advertiser, operating a true closed loop, capturing full-context data on every single visit in real time.

To illustrate, Realize ID can help advertisers understand the consumer journey as they read a finance article on a publisher site, then search for the best bank accounts, view an ad for a credit card, arrive on a landing page to open an account, and more.

Realize ID leverages Taboola's first-party data that captures the full context of the consumer journey, including:



Media consumption signals: Content engagement, scroll depth, and time on site.

Ad interactions: Ad clicks, video views, and specific search keywords. Buying behaviors: Conversion data and mid-funnel actions like starting a quote.



When combined, Realize ID understands billions of complete buyer journeys and uses advanced AI to connect media consumption and buying behaviors, predicting intent before it becomes obvious.

Brands and agencies continue to leverage the unique data advantage that Taboola and Realize offer.



“Partnering with Taboola and using Realize has enhanced our ability to reach high-intent consumers at the right moment in their purchase journey. Their intent-driven technology helps us deliver more relevant advertising, improving campaign performance and supporting our growth objectives."

Judit Miranda, Head of Digital Marketing, El Corte Inglés.



“In today's market, trusted data is hard to come by, but Taboola and Realize bring decades of proven expertise to the table. Their insights allow us to meet consumers at critical intent moments during their buying journey with remarkable precision. We rely on their data to drive meaningful engagement and convert high-value prospects."

Sascha Arndt, Head of Performance Marketing at Ergo.

“The value of Taboola and the data behind Realize lies in its ability to capture genuine purchase intent, not just casual browsing. Leveraging their trusted insights enables us to engage motivated buyers at the precise moment they are comparing options. The result is better alignment with consumer needs and improved conversion rates.”

Sameer Jain, Head of E-commerce & D2C Business, Axis Max Life Insurance.



“Taboola helps us identify audiences with genuine investment intent and engage them at the right moment. By leveraging its data insights, we can deliver more relevant experiences and drive stronger conversion outcomes.”

Subendu Maity, AVP, Performance Marketing & Digital, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Ltd.



“Reaching consumers while they are actively searching for products is crucial, and Realize provides exactly the visibility we need during this phase. Their audience segments allow us to reach users with a high probability of converting at the precise moment when interest is strongest.”

Romain Mandon, Digital Advertising Manager at Allianz.



“At a time when the customer journey has grown very complex to stretch across devices and new channels and devices, including generative AI search, Realize has consistently shown it has the right data to tap into customer intent and connect us to our desired customers.”

Adam Persinger, Head of Strategic Media, FOUND.

"Overcoming the fragmentation of today's purchase journey is one of the key challenges for performance marketers. Thanks to our strategic partnership with Taboola and the right technology, we're able to capture users' real intent wherever they move across the open web, with precision and efficiency. The launch of Realize ID is an opportunity we're excited to seize, to deliver incremental, measurable results for our clients - beyond traditional search channels.”

Giacomo Giuriani, Business Director at Forward, lastminute.com's media marketing company.



“Today, AI is transforming traditional search behavior, and established channels are hitting efficiency ceilings, making driving incremental growth more difficult than ever. To scale today, performance marketers must connect with consumers across trusted environments beyond search and social. Buyers are actively researching, comparing, and forming decisions across dozens of independent content touchpoints. Realize ID solves for this, using Taboola's unique data advantage, helping performance marketers capture and act on open web intent before it disappears,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching over 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News and Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

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