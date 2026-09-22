ROG G1000 Gaming Desktop Brings Top-Tier Performance And Is Now Available To Order
|Retailer
|Where to Buy
|ASUS Online
|Link
|Amazon
|Link
|ExcaliburPC
|Link
|Newegg
|Link
|Microcenter
|Link
Press Contacts:
ASUS USA PR Team: ...
Notes to Editors
ASUS USA Pressroom:
ASUS USA Facebook:
ASUS USA X (Twitter):
SPECIFICATIONS
|ROG G1000
|Design
|104L ATX Ultra Tower with“Anime Holo” holographic fan
|Processor
|. AMD RyzenTM 7 9800X3D / AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X3D (Later Nov.-Dec.)
|Graphics
| UMA: Supports AMD RyzenTM G-series
. NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX5080
|Platform
|. AMD® X870 Chipset
|Thermal
|. 420mm AIO with“ROG Thermal Atrium” Cooling Chamber
|Memory
|. 4x DDR5 U-DIMM slots, memory max up to 128GB
|SATA
|. 2 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports
|Storage
|. Up to 4TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
|Front I/O Ports
|. 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 5Gbps TypeA
. 1 x USB Type-C® 10Gbps
. 1 x Microphone (Black)
. 1 x Headphone (Black)
|Rear I/O Ports
|. 2 x USB4® (40Gbps) ports (2 x USB Type-C®)
. 1 x USB 10Gbps port (1 x Type-A)
. 3 x USB 5Gbps ports (3 x Type-A)
. 4 x USB 2.0 ports (4 x Type-A)
. 1 x HDMITM port
. 1 x Wi-Fi module
. 1 x Realtek 2.5Gb Ethernet port
. 3 x Audio jacks
|Power Supply
|. 1000W power supply (80+ Gold)
|Dimension
|11.4 × 22.9 × 24.2 in (290 x 582.7 x 614.8mm)
|Weight
|(88.18 lbs) 40KG
###
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
Press Inquiries
Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com
48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538
A video accompanying this announcement is available here:
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