ROG G1000 Gaming Desktop Brings Top-Tier Performance And Is Now Available To Order

Fremont, CA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the ROG G1000, a flagship gaming desktop engineered to redefine the boundaries of performance, is now available for purchase and order. Powered by up to an AMD RyzenTM 7 9800X3D CPU and our ROG Astral GeForce RTXTM 5080 GPU, the G1000 introduces the ROG Thermal Atrium-a specialized compartment decoupled from the main chassis to provide its 420mm AIO radiator with unrestricted access to cool ambient air. Combined with the groundbreaking AniMe Holo platform, the G1000 offers a whisper-quiet, high-performance experience housed in a commanding ultra tower built exclusively with premium ASUS and ROG components.







ROG G1000

AniMe Holo: A New Era of Personalization

Beyond its raw power, the ROG G1000 is a visual masterpiece featuring the all-new AniMe Holo technology. This system utilizes full-color holographic projectors, allowing gamers to personalize their desktop like never before. The side panel showcases a massive 380mm holographic fan with 720 LEDs, complemented by dual 215mm fans on the front panel.

Despite their scale, these fans operate at a whisper-quiet 20.5 dBA within their sealed housings. With support for 16.77 million colors and full integration via Armoury Crate, users can display custom text, system stats, or complex animations, creating a truly one-of-a-kind gaming machine.

Flagship Power and Uncompromising Specs

At the heart of the G1000 lies the AMD RyzenTM 7 9800X3D. Featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, and advanced 3D V-CacheTM technology, this processor is designed to dominate AAA titles and intensive multitasking. Slated for later this year, ROG G1000 will also come equipped with the option of up to AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X3D to complement your build.

To complement this elite processing power, the G1000 can be equipped with our ROG Astral GeForce RTXTM 5080 GPU. The system is built on a high-end X870 motherboard, featuring robust power delivery, onboard high-speed wireless, and dedicated TPM module for hardware-level security. With ultra-fast DDR5 RAM and four M.2 PCIe slots for massive storage expansion, the G1000 is prepared for the most demanding workloads of today and tomorrow.

Revolutionary ROG Thermal Atrium

The ROG G1000 debuts the ROG Thermal Atrium, a breakthrough in desktop cooling. By isolating the 420mm AIO radiator and three 140mm intake fans in a separate chamber outside the main chassis, the CPU cooler gains direct access to ambient air that hasn't been heated by the GPU or PSU. This innovative layout reduces CPU intake temperatures by up to 16°C (28.8°F), ensuring absolute stability during marathon gaming sessions.

Following this Tri-Zone philosophy, the GPU and PSU sections are also thermally shielded from one another. The GPU draws fresh air from the front intakes, while the PSU maintains its own airflow path from beneath the chassis. Collectively, the G1000 thermal system can dissipate over 1000W of heat, providing the thermal headroom necessary for next-generation hardware and extreme performance.

The Pinnacle of Gaming Engineering

The ROG G1000 is more than just a gaming desktop; it is a statement of engineering excellence. By combining the revolutionary Thermal Atrium with world-class components and the mesmerizing AniMe Holo display, ROG continues to set the standard for what a flagship PC can achieve. For gamers and creators who refuse to compromise, the G1000 stands alone at the peak of performance.

Availability & Pricing

The ROG GM1000 is are available for purchase today from ASUS Store and our retailer partners: Amazon, BestBuy, ExcaliburPC, Newegg, and MicroCenter.