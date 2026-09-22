Cynet Announces Version 5.0 Of Its Platform, Unveiling New Cross-Site Dashboard And Enhanced SIEM Capabilities To Maximize Speed, Scale, And Interoperability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enhancements deliver major advancements for MSPs, VARs, and end users to manage security environments with existing teams and resources

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the only unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform empowering security teams to manage the full attack path, today announced several new features in its platform. Built specifically to help lean security teams protect more with the team they already have, the new release provides unified visibility, faster investigation workflows, and deep integration with daily operational systems to maximize speed, scale, and interoperability across all security environments.

The launch of Cynet v5.0 directly addresses the critical challenge in modern security operations: closing the gap between threat detection and response. By reducing the time defenders spend hunting for context across fragmented tools, v5.0 enables security teams to identify, analyze, and remediate threats within minutes.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce Cynet version 5.0, designed specifically to help lean security teams, MSPs, and VARs protect more with the resources they already have," said Yaniv Shechtman, VP of Cynet Product Management.“This release is built around one idea: security teams shouldn't have to choose between speed, scale, and interoperability. With this release, they don't have to. We're giving MSPs and lean teams a platform that grows with them without adding complexity."

Key highlights of Cynet version 5.0 include:



Speed: Get to the Right Answer Faster



Web Access Control AI Chatbots Category: Adds a dedicated category giving teams granular visibility and policy control over the usage of ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, and other AI platforms.



AI Insights in Cross-Site Dashboard: Turns raw security signals such as alerts, risk scores, audit logs, and current configurations into a prioritized, plain-language feed of critical items at both the account and site levels, offering direct links into investigation workflows.

Redesigned Forensics and Actions Pages: Aligns with Cynet's modernized UI framework, providing a consolidated main menu navigation and a single standardized drawer for execution outputs that allows teams to view, copy, or export data without leaving the page, while Auto-Remediation profiles can be edited in place.

Scale: One Team, Every Environment



Cross-Site Dashboard (Generally Available): Provides a single, centralized view of operational and configuration issues across all managed sites, complete with suggested actions directly within the dashboard.



SIEM Events Module: Now generally available, this module delivers a full, lightweight SIEM/XDR offering with expanded telemetry, standalone licensing, and self-service cold data export, allowing compliance-driven customers to pull historical data without support tickets.



Dedicated Regional Infrastructure: New regional infrastructure in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand helps customers meet strict local compliance and data residency requirements for cybersecurity, especially in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare.

Copy Site Settings: Allows administrators to clone configurations, profiles, groups, and alert settings from one site to another in minutes, ensuring lean teams can onboard without configuration drift.

Interoperability: Security Embedded in Daily Operations



Expanded Log Ingestion Sources: Brings native, API-based security alerts, device events, and network connection data directly into Cynet's SIEM Module from Armis, FortAnalyzer, and more, eliminating silos and centralizing IoT/OT visibility. Executive Report White Labeling: Enables MSPs to replace default Cynet branding with their own logos and company names, providing a seamless service experience for clients.

For more information, please visit:

About Cynet

Cynet is the leader in attack path management. Cynet's natively unified cybersecurity platform combines AI correlation with 24x7 CyOps security experts to autonomously remediate 90% of threats with an industry-low false positive rate. Every investigation strengthens future detections to keep defenders faster than the adversary. Headquartered in Boston, Cynet is trusted by thousands of IT channel partners and their customers globally to see the path, stop the attack, and deliver cybersecurity peace of mind. Learn more at cynet.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Schafer

Merritt Group for Cynet

...

