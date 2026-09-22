Beagle Labs Announces $4.1 Million Pre-Seed Funding Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beagle Labs' AI-enhanced platform provides insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs and program administrators advanced property and liability intelligence inspections to see risks clearly and underwrite faster

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beagle Labs, an AI-enhanced property intelligence platform for complex commercial insurance underwriting, today announced a $4.1 million pre-seed investment round led by Chingona Ventures, plus Sovereign's Capital, Remarkable Ventures, C2 Ventures, South Loop Ventures and Red Bike Capital.

Beagle Labs' platform gives insurance carriers and Managing General Agents and Underwriters (MGAs/MGUs) the ground-truth property and liability data remote modes can't see. Delivered in real-time instead of weeks or months, the company's technology transforms today's traditionally slow, inaccurate and expensive physical property inspections with AI-driven analysis of the customized data needed to underwrite property policies faster, accurately and cost effectively.

“Time is money in the property insurance business and we are not only automating the intelligence of underwriting, but reducing the significant manual research today's marketplace endures,” said Dwight Neptune, co-founder and CEO of Beagle Labs.“The capabilities to now deliver a full picture into a property, leverage AI to provide risk analysis and do so quickly is an opportunity to reshape an industry.”

By turning property risk into real-time, actionable insight, Beagle Labs helps insurers and agents streamline underwriting and price risk accurately, delivering every property signal in one screen. Combining AI-enhanced inspections with on-demand coverage from more than 7K verified Beagle-equipped field inspectors nationwide, Beagle Labs turns in-field inspection orders around in 14 days or less, correctly, the first time. Traditional inspections routinely take 30 days or more, and come back with errors requiring re-work.

“The lack of timely, actionable and accurate information creates blind spots that increase exposure to risk for property insurance carriers,” said Samara Hernandez, founding partner of Chingona Ventures.“Dwight and the Beagle Labs team are reshaping today's process, providing carriers and agents increased clarity and efficiency when assessing properties.”

Developed from the ground-up, rigorously tested over three years and brought to market this year, Beagle Labs' platform is already employed by several insurance carriers, MGA/MGUs and wholesale brokerages across the U.S. spanning commercial property, and excess and surplus lines.

Beagle Labs will use the funding to accelerate development of its platform, expanding AI agents to meet and exceed customer requirements, further enhancing support and building its team.

About Beagle Labs

Beagle Labs is the next generation property intelligence platform for complex commercial insurance underwriting. The company combines AI-enhanced field inspections with advanced property and liability intelligence to deliver underwriting-ready risk assessments in a fraction of the time traditional inspections demand. Carriers MGAs, MGUs and program administrators get every property signal and the ground-truth data underwriting decisions require in one screen. Learn more at .

CONTACT:

Steve Stratz

For Beagle Labs

206.300.9134

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at