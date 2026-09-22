U.S. Department Of Education Selects Rise8 For $330M Multiple-Awardee Federal Student Aid Digital Services Modernization BPA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As one of seven prime awardees on the five-year vehicle, Rise8 can compete for task orders to modernize the digital services millions of students and families use

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8, a leader in developing custom software for critical missions, announces its selection as one of seven prime awardees for the U.S. Department of Education Federal Student Aid (FSA) Digital Services Modernization Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). Under the five-year, $330M contract vehicle, Rise8 can compete for task orders supporting the modernization, development, operations, and continuous improvement of digital services across FSA.

FSA is the largest provider of student financial aid in the country, delivering approximately $133 billion a year in grants, work-study funds, and loans. Families, students, and schools reach almost all of it through software: FAFSA processing, aid origination, disbursement, and servicing.

The BPA calls for outcome-focused digital services support, aligning with Rise8's approach to software development. The work starts by defining the outcome, the change in system or human behavior required to produce mission impact. Rise8 partners with government teams, embedding product managers, designers, and engineers alongside them to continuously deliver valuable software users love.

"The scale of ED's mission inspires me... more than 12.9 million students receiving aid each year, roughly 6,100 schools, and $133 billion delivered annually... it's one of the most consequential missions in government," said Bryon Kroger, Founder and CEO, Rise8. "Families and students who rely on grants, work-study, and loans to pay for school deserve software that works at every step. That includes people on our own team. When we look at a new mission area, we look for readiness to change, and the FAFSA team has already proven they have it. We look forward to helping ED scale that success to other programs that need it."

The FSA BPA adds to the ways federal agencies can work with Rise8 to develop custom software for critical missions. Rise8 is an awardee under the Department of Veterans Affairs Secure Performant Reliable and User-Centered Experiences (SPRUCE) IDIQ and the AFWERX Software Delivery Organization (SDO) IDIQ with a $499M ceiling, open to any federal agency to award work directly.

About Rise8

Rise8 ships outcomes: custom software with real mission impact. From transforming legacy systems to delivering new software capabilities in days, not years, Rise8 embeds with government teams to build, deploy, and scale mission-critical software at the speed that users demand. Rise8 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Tampa, FL, and a fully remote workforce. Learn more at and on LinkedIn.

The views expressed are those of Rise8 and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Department of Education or the U.S. government.

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