Global Transportation Battery Market 2026-2034: Transportation Battery Market To Reach US$340.16 Billion By 2034 As Electric Mobility Accelerates

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Transportation Battery Market Report by Battery Type, Types, Drive Type, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transportation battery market is projected to reach US$340.16 billion by 2034, rising from US$110.04 billion in 2025 and expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 13.36% from 2026 to 2034. Increasing electric vehicle adoption, investment in advanced battery technologies, demand for sustainable mobility and the continued development of charging infrastructure are expected to support strong market growth.

Transportation batteries are increasingly deployed across electric and hybrid passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, buses, trucks, motorcycles and rail systems. Lithium-ion batteries continue to lead the market because of their energy density, cycle life and charging performance. Meanwhile, sodium-ion, silicon-anode and solid-state battery technologies are attracting investment as manufacturers pursue improved safety, longer driving ranges, faster charging and lower dependence on constrained raw materials.

Transportation Battery Market Growth Drivers

Stricter emissions regulations and government support for clean transportation are accelerating vehicle electrification worldwide. Automotive manufacturers are expanding electric model portfolios, while logistics providers and public transit authorities are transitioning toward electric buses, delivery vans and other commercial vehicles. These applications require durable, high-capacity battery systems capable of supporting intensive operating cycles, efficient thermal management and rapid charging.

Innovation remains central to transportation battery market growth. In April 2025, CATL introduced its Naxtra sodium-ion battery and second-generation Shenxing superfast-charging battery. According to the company, the Shenxing battery can deliver an 800-kilometer range and support ultra-fast charging, while Naxtra technology offers stronger cold-weather performance and reduced reliance on lithium resources.

High-energy battery development is also opening opportunities across passenger mobility, heavy-duty transportation and emerging electric aviation applications. In April 2025, Amprius Technologies launched its SiCore 450 Wh/kg lithium-ion battery cell for electric mobility systems requiring lightweight construction and high energy density.

Commercial vehicle electrification represents another important source of demand. In June 2025, Neuron Energy launched its Gen 2 lithium-ion battery packs for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles. The systems were developed to improve heat dissipation, operating efficiency and compatibility across multiple electric vehicle platforms.

Recent Transportation Battery Industry Developments



In April 2026, Samsung SDI secured a long-term agreement to supply Mercedes-Benz with advanced electric vehicle battery cells, strengthening its position in high-performance automotive battery manufacturing.

In May 2025, BMW began real-world testing of an i7 solid-state electric vehicle prototype, advancing the development of batteries with higher energy density and improved safety.

In September 2024, Panasonic announced its readiness to begin mass production of 4680 lithium-ion EV batteries designed to increase energy density and driving range. In July 2024, Forge Battery began bulk shipments of 300 Wh/kg lithium-ion battery cells for electric mobility applications in the United States.

Market Challenges

Raw material availability and price volatility remain significant constraints. Growing demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite has increased pressure on global supply chains. Geopolitical risks, mining restrictions and environmental requirements may further affect battery production costs and availability. Manufacturers are responding through battery recycling investments, supply diversification and alternative chemistries, although commercial-scale implementation remains challenging.

Charging infrastructure and end-of-life battery management also require further investment. Limited fast-charging coverage in rural and developing regions may restrict electric vehicle adoption, while rising volumes of retired batteries are increasing demand for specialized collection, reuse and recycling systems. Expanding charging networks and improving material recovery will be essential to the transportation battery industry's long-term sustainability.

Regional Transportation Battery Market Outlook

The United States transportation battery market is benefiting from electric vehicle incentives, domestic manufacturing investment and the expansion of public and private charging networks. Demand is increasing across passenger EVs, electric buses and commercial fleets as manufacturers commercialize high-energy and fast-charging battery systems.

Germany remains a major European transportation battery market, supported by its established automotive industry and European Union climate policies. In February 2025, BMW Group introduced an electric drive concept featuring 800-volt technology for Neue Klasse vehicles, enabling faster charging and improved range.

China continues to lead global transportation battery production and consumption through extensive manufacturing capacity, strong new energy vehicle demand and rapid innovation in lithium-ion and sodium-ion technologies. CATL's Naxtra dual-power battery architecture, introduced in April 2025, reflects the country's focus on combining high energy density with fast-charging capability.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a developing transportation battery market under Vision 2030. Investment in charging infrastructure, renewable energy integration and local vehicle manufacturing is supporting the Kingdom's electric mobility ambitions. In March 2024, Ceer Motors advanced a construction contract for electric vehicle assembly and associated battery system facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Battery and Vehicle Segment Outlook

Lead-acid batteries retain an important role in starting, lighting and ignition applications, motorcycles, commercial fleets and vehicle backup systems. Enhanced flooded battery and absorbent glass mat technologies are improving charge efficiency, service life and compatibility with start-stop vehicles.

Lithium-ion batteries dominate electric vehicle and commercial transportation applications, while lithium iron phosphate, sodium-ion and solid-state chemistries are gaining attention for their safety, cost and performance potential. Fleet electrification across delivery vans, buses and heavy-duty trucks is expected to increase demand for durable batteries offering longer range and faster charging.

The transportation battery market is segmented by battery type into lead-acid, lithium-ion and other batteries. Vehicle categories include passenger cars and commercial vehicles, while drive types cover internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies covered in the transportation battery market include Panasonic Corporation, Exide Industries, VARTA, Hitachi Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. and LG Chem Ltd. Company analysis encompasses corporate overviews, key executives, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance.

As automakers, battery producers and governments expand investment in vehicle electrification, charging infrastructure and battery recycling, the transportation battery market is positioned for sustained growth through 2034. Continued improvements in energy density, charging speed, safety and manufacturing efficiency will remain critical to the global transition toward cleaner transportation.



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