Aembit Launches Support For Okta Cross App Access, Extending Enterprise Identity Controls To AI Agents

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aembit, the identity and access management (IAM) company for AI agents, today announced support for Cross App Access (XAA), an open protocol introduced by Okta that lets a user's existing enterprise identity authorize access to downstream applications without a separate consent step for each connection.

Launching this week as an Okta partner for XAA at Oktane 2026 in Las Vegas, Aembit is making that authorization approach available through Aembit IAM for Agentic AI, which provides verified agent identity, policy-based access enforcement, and auditability.

As agents take on more work across collaboration, project management, development, and data platforms, the number of access relationships enterprises need to govern can grow quickly. XAA reduces the authorization burden on end-users by eliminating repeated consent steps as agents connect to approved applications, while Aembit gives security teams a consistent way to control which agents can act, on whose behalf, and under what policy.

“Cross App Access is an important step toward making enterprise identity work for a world where agents increasingly act on behalf of people,” said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit.“Okta is helping move that model forward, and Aembit makes it practical across the agent access path by connecting user identity, agent identity, and runtime policy in one control point. We're proud to be a launch partner and to give joint customers a way to adopt XAA now without waiting for every system in their environment to support it natively.”

For security leaders, agentic AI creates a familiar identity problem at a much larger scale. A single agent may move across multiple services as part of one task, multiplying the number of access relationships enterprises need to govern. Managing those relationships one at a time creates operational overhead for users and leaves security teams with an increasingly fragmented set of access paths.

With Aembit support for XAA, organizations can extend their existing Okta identity and access policies to those agent-driven connections while maintaining Aembit as the policy enforcement point for agent access.

This allows enterprises to:



Reduce authorization sprawl: Employees can rely on their existing enterprise single sign-on (SSO) across approved agent workflows instead of completing separate authorization steps for every supported service.

Enforce access centrally: Security teams can apply identity and access policies to agent-driven connections rather than relying on users to individually establish and manage them.

Preserve accountability: Through blended identity, Aembit connects user context with the verified identity of the agent, helping organizations determine which agent acted, on whose behalf, and under which access policy.

Adopt XAA without an all-or-nothing migration: Organizations can use XAA where supported while continuing to rely on established OAuth authorization for other services, allowing adoption to expand as the ecosystem matures. Apply consistent controls across MCP environments: Aembit provides a common enforcement point for agent access to MCP servers, tools, and enterprise resources, reducing the need to manage authorization separately for every connection.



Aembit supports XAA through its new Enterprise-Managed Authorization Credential Provider, which implements the Model Context Protocol Working Group's Enterprise-Managed Authorization extension. It operates alongside Aembit's existing OAuth authorization capabilities, giving organizations a common control layer across environments with different levels of XAA adoption.

To learn more about Aembit and Cross App Access, users can visit aembit.io.



About Aembit



Aembit is the identity and access management platform for agentic AI and workloads. It enforces access based on identity, context, and centrally managed policies, giving organizations a singular place to control access risk from AI agents, automate credential management, and accelerate AI adoption. With Aembit, enterprises can confidently control access to sensitive resources across all the workloads that power their business. Users can visit aembit.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact

CMO

Apurva Davé

Aembit

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