ROH Creates Strategic Advisory Board Driving Distribution Via Hospitality Leadership



ROH names Alex Cabañas, Sloan Dean and Pavan Kapur as inaugural members of its Strategic Advisory Board, bringing decades of hospitality operating and commercial leadership.

The board spans ownership, management and revenue-strategy perspectives, drawn from leadership roles at Pyramid Global Hospitality, Remington Hospitality, IHG and Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Advisors will shape product direction and go-to-market strategy as ROH manages execution from intent to reconciliation for a growing roster of hotel management companies and ownership groups. The appointments build on ROH's momentum with hospitality partners including Highgate, Loews Hotels & Co, Marriott International and Auberge Resorts Collection.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROH, which manages execution from intent to reconciliation, today announced its Strategic Advisory Board, welcoming Alex Cabañas (Pyramid Global Hospitality), Sloan Dean (formerly, Remington Hospitality) and Pavan Kapur (Caesars Entertainment Inc.) as its inaugural members. Together, the three advisors bring decades of operational, commercial and strategic leadership spanning some of the most respected organizations in the industry.

For complex multi-stakeholder assets, ROH manages execution: intent, processing, finality, reconciliation, optimization. Every other system a property uses holds its own information as a snapshot in time. ROH maintains a stateful record across all the disparate systems a transaction may pass through, and it executes. Its agentic AI, ROHbot, with system-level permission to execute, posts into the PMS, reconciles, moves the money and returns the data. Money movement and attribution are finally reunited with ROH; existing technology stacks and personnel are supercharged with the power of automation and a single source of truth.

The newly formed Strategic Advisory Board brings together three respected hospitality leaders with a broad range of experience across the industry.



Alex Cabañas is Founder and CEO of Astound Ventures, Executive Chairman of Pyramid Global Hospitality, Board Member of Convene Hospitality Group and former President and CEO of Benchmark Hospitality International, where he led the company for nearly a decade and guided its growth into one of the most recognized independent hotel management brands in the country. A graduate of Texas A&M University and Harvard Business School, Cabañas brings a rare combination of operational depth, ownership perspective and strategic vision.

Sloan Dean is Founder and CEO of AI Hospitality Group and previously served as CEO of Remington Hospitality for eight years, overseeing the company's transformation into a values-driven, performance-led third-party management organization. Under his leadership, Remington earned top rankings in the J.D. Power North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. Dean's career spans executive roles at Ashford Hospitality Trust, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Noble Investment Group and IHG, giving him a comprehensive view of how hospitality businesses scale, perform and compete. Pavan Kapur served as the CCO of Caesars Entertainment Inc., leading commercial strategy across its portfolio of hotels and casino resorts. His career also includes senior roles at Atlantis Paradise Island and Nor1, with a focus on revenue optimization, predictive modeling and hospitality technology, equipping him with a broad view of how data, pricing and AI can improve profitability and the guest experience.



“We built ROH to solve the real problems that too many hotel teams have accepted as a cost of doing business: money movement and attribution. Alex, Sloan and Pavan have operated at the highest levels of this industry and understand firsthand where the pain lives in multi-stakeholder assets,” Jess Levin Conroy, CEO and Founder, ROH.“Their perspectives will sharpen how we build, how we go to market and how we continue to deliver for the teams relying on ROH every day. Theirs is the kind of experience that doesn't come from the outside looking in.”

“ROH is tackling an unglamorous problem in our industry: tracking financial activity that's been executed through governed workflows, reconciling it correctly and evidencing it for all relevant stakeholders. It sounds deceptively simple, but in these complex operating realities, manual processes are the default leading to error, leakage and mistrust,” said Sloan Dean, former CEO of Remington Hospitality and newly appointed member of ROH's Strategic Advisory Board.“With the unlock that Jess and her team have built, I believe every property will be running on ROH as the single point of truth in the industry and I'm thrilled to help validate, guide and endorse this much-needed solution.”

“It's no secret that hospitality operations and technology are often complex with systems that don't connect. Financial infrastructure for complex hotels, especially those with ample group and contracted business, are not streamlined between the various parties,” said Alex Cabañas, Founder and CEO of Astound Ventures, Executive Chairman of Pyramid Global Hospitality, Board Member of Convene Hospitality Group and newly appointed member of ROH's Strategic Advisory Board.“ROH brings that financial infrastructure, clarity, one source of truth for the operating teams to rely upon and a more efficient workflow compared to what operators have to manage today.”

“The next generation of hospitality technology won't simply surface more data-it will understand the commercial context behind that data and act on it,” said Pavan Kapur, former Chief Commercial Officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc. and newly appointed member of ROH's Strategic Advisory Board.“ROH connects financial activity to the workflows and decisions that determine profitability, giving hotel teams the ability to move from retrospective analysis to continuous optimization. I'm excited to help shape how ROH applies AI and automation to drive stronger commercial performance at scale.”

For more information about ROH and its offerings, please visit roh.co.

About ROH

ROH manages execution from intent to reconciliation for multi-stakeholder assets, starting with forward-thinking hospitality companies. ROH provides ROHbot, an AI agent that takes action inside existing technology systems - moving, managing and reconciling every dollar from intent to settlement. ROH maintains state and executes across every system a transaction touches. By virtue of touching Total Executed Volume ROH reunites money movement and attribution, delivering an industry first financial ground truth. That financial foundation is a growth lever that makes every dollar flowing through multi-stakeholder assets more profitable.

ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Highgate, Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Highgate Technology Ventures, Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.

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