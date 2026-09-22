Virdee Expands Salto Smart Access Technology To Deliver Room Keys In Mobile Wallets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virdee's digital check-in platform connects with Salto smart access technology, enabling hotels to deliver a tap-to-open experience on mobile phones and smart watches

Austin, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee, a leader in digital guest experience technology and check-in automation, today announced an expanded integration with global smart access provider Salto that enables participating hotels to offer room keys in mobile wallets.

The integration connects Virdee's digital check-in and guest experience platform with Salto's hospitality access technology. Whether they check in on a mobile device or at the front desk, eligible guests can securely add their room key to their mobile wallet and use their phone and watch to access their room and other authorized areas of the hotel.

Keys in mobile wallets use NFC, so the interaction is identical to presenting a card. Guests hold their device near a compatible Salto reader to access their room without needing to unlock their device or open an app and tap the key. Most phones provide key access for hours after the battery has died.

“I'm beyond excited to unveil digital keys 2.0 alongside our partners at Salto,” said Branigan Mulcahy, co-founder and CEO of Virdee.“Our expanded integration with Salto allows hotels to move guests from reservation to room with fewer steps, less friction, and greater operational flexibility.”

Through Virdee, hotels can also manage essential arrival workflows such as identity verification, payment collection, registration, upsells, and room assignment. The Salto integration extends that experience through digital key issuance, helping hotels create a connected path from pre-arrival through room access.

Key benefits include:



A streamlined digital journey from check-in to room access

Secure delivery of room keys to mobile wallets

Tap-to-unlock access using phones and watches

Remote room-key issuance that reduces reliance on physical keycards

Access to authorized hotel spaces, including guest rooms, elevators, fitness centers, pools, and other common areas

Greater flexibility for hotels operating traditional, hybrid, or fully digital arrival models Integration with existing hotel systems and compatible Salto access infrastructure

“Guests increasingly expect hotel access to be as simple and seamless as the rest of their digital experience,” said Nora Urquiza, Digital Credentials Solutions Lead, Salto.“By bringing together Salto's smart access technology and Virdee's digital guest journey, we're making it easier for hotels to offer secure, convenient access while simplifying key management for their teams.”

Room keys in mobile wallets take advantage of the privacy and security features built into modern smart phones. Access information is stored securely on the guest's device, and guests can use tracking apps to lock a lost device, delete the key remotely, and help protect their information.

For hotel operators, the integration minimizes front-desk lines, reduces the time staff spend producing and replacing physical keycards, and supports more flexible service models. Staff can spend less time managing repetitive arrival tasks and more time assisting guests who need personalized service.

“Mobile room access is not simply a replacement for the plastic keycard,” Mulcahy added.“It is an essential part of a more connected arrival experience, one that gives guests greater control while giving hotel teams better tools to manage operations.”

The integrated solution is available for qualifying hotel deployments using compatible Salto access technology. Hotels interested in deploying room keys in mobile wallets through Virdee and Salto can visit or contact Virdee for additional information.

About Virdee

Virdee is a hospitality technology company that helps hotels modernize the guest journey and streamline operations through digital check-in, identity verification, payments, access, upsells, kiosks, mobile web, SDK integrations, and AI-powered automation. Virdee connects with the systems hotels already use to deliver faster service, smoother operations, and more personalized guest experiences at scale.

For more information, visit .

About Salto

Salto is a leading global access solutions provider and part of the SALTO WECOSYSTEM. The company develops facility access, identity management, and electronic locking technologies designed to deliver seamless, reliable, and secure experiences. Through close customer relationships and innovative solutions, our global team of experts create timeless and meaningful products that positively impact people and the planet.

For more information, visit saltosystems.com.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Virdee +1 (410) 658-8246...