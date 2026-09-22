Australia Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Poised For Growth As Wearables And Remote Monitoring Gain Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for wearable, AI-enabled ECG and remote monitoring, driven by aging, cardiovascular disease, early diagnosis, telehealth and underserved regional communities.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Outlook & Trends" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is projected to grow from US$133.8 million in 2025 to US$246.4 million by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.02% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, an aging population, advances in wearable cardiac monitoring technology, wider adoption of remote healthcare and increasing demand for early cardiac diagnosis.

Australia Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Overview

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring has become an increasingly important component of cardiovascular care in Australia. Hospitals, cardiology clinics, diagnostic centres and ambulatory healthcare providers are expanding their use of ECG monitors, Holter monitors, event recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry systems, wearable devices and implantable monitors. These technologies support the detection and long-term management of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, premature contractions and other heart rhythm disorders.

Innovation in wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and mobile health platforms is reshaping the Australian cardiac monitoring market. Compact and wearable systems can continuously record cardiac activity while allowing patients to remain mobile. Connected platforms also give clinicians access to cardiac data outside conventional hospital environments, supporting faster analysis and timely intervention.

Remote cardiac monitoring is particularly relevant to Australia's regional and geographically dispersed communities. Integration with telehealth services and electronic medical records can improve access to specialist cardiac care while reducing the need for frequent travel or hospital attendance. Continued investment in digital health infrastructure is expected to accelerate the adoption of connected cardiac monitoring devices throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The increasing burden of cardiovascular disease remains a primary growth driver. Aging, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyles are contributing to a greater need for cardiac assessment and ongoing rhythm surveillance. Preventive screening initiatives and greater awareness of cardiovascular risk are also encouraging earlier diagnosis and long-term monitoring.

Rapid advances in wearable and remote monitoring technologies are creating additional opportunities. Manufacturers are introducing lightweight, wireless devices with improved battery performance, secure data transmission and cloud-enabled analytics. Artificial intelligence-assisted ECG analysis can enhance workflow efficiency and help clinicians review substantial volumes of cardiac data.

Australia's expanding digital healthcare ecosystem is also strengthening demand. Telemedicine platforms, remote patient monitoring programs and connected clinical systems enable healthcare providers to monitor high-risk patients at home. These capabilities can support chronic disease management, improve patient convenience and reduce avoidable hospital visits.

Market Challenges

High acquisition and implementation costs may limit the adoption of advanced cardiac monitoring systems, particularly among smaller hospitals and clinics. Expenses associated with software licensing, maintenance, technical support, cybersecurity and staff training can further increase the total cost of ownership.

Data privacy and cybersecurity are additional priorities as connected devices generate and transmit sensitive medical information. Healthcare organisations must maintain secure storage, regulatory compliance and reliable system access. The availability of trained cardiologists, technicians and other clinical professionals also remains important, as advanced monitoring systems require accurate interpretation and effective integration into clinical workflows.

Regional Market Outlook

New South Wales is expected to remain a leading market due to its established hospital network, specialist cardiac centres and extensive diagnostic infrastructure. Growing demand for atrial fibrillation monitoring, wearable ECG devices and remote patient management is supporting continued investment across the state.

Victoria is advancing digital cardiac diagnostics through the adoption of wireless ECG systems, cloud-enabled platforms and artificial intelligence-assisted rhythm analysis. Queensland is experiencing increased use of portable monitoring and telecardiology services across metropolitan and regional communities. Western Australia is also expanding remote cardiac monitoring to address the needs of its geographically dispersed population.

South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory provide further opportunities as healthcare providers modernise diagnostic services and expand access to connected care.

Product, Application and End-User Insights

ECG monitors represent a major product category because of their extensive use in hospitals, emergency departments, diagnostic centres, outpatient services and home healthcare. Portable and wearable ECG systems are gaining attention as healthcare providers increase continuous and remote monitoring capabilities.

Premature contraction monitoring is an important application segment, supported by the use of ECG systems, Holter monitors and wearable devices to identify intermittent rhythm abnormalities. Hospitals and clinics remain the leading end users due to their diagnostic resources, specialist expertise and ability to provide comprehensive cardiovascular treatment. Diagnostic centres are also increasing their adoption of ambulatory and connected monitoring technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Type



ECG monitors

Implantable monitors

Holter monitors

Mobile cardiac telemetry Other monitoring devices

By Application



Atrial fibrillation

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Ventricular fibrillation

Premature contractions Other cardiac arrhythmias

By End User



Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centres Other healthcare providers

By State and Territory



New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

Australian Capital Territory

Tasmania Northern Territory

Competitive Landscape

The Australia cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market includes established multinational medical technology companies and specialist digital cardiac monitoring providers. Competitive strategies focus on product innovation, wearable technology, artificial intelligence, remote data access, clinical accuracy, patient comfort and cybersecurity.

Companies covered in the market analysis include Abbott Laboratories, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, iRhythm Technologies and Nihon Kohden. Company coverage includes corporate overview, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis.

With cardiovascular disease management becoming more connected and data-driven, Australia's cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is positioned for sustained growth through 2034. Continued advances in wearable ECG devices, mobile cardiac telemetry, telemedicine and artificial intelligence are expected to improve diagnostic capabilities and expand access to long-term cardiac monitoring across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Australia Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States

7. Type

7.1 ECG monitors

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Implantable monitors

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.3 Holter monitors

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.4 Mobile cardiac telematory

7.4.1 Market Analysis

7.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Analysis

7.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

8. Application

8.1 Atrial Fibrillation

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Bradycardia

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Tachycardia

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.4 Ventricular Fibrillation

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.5 Premature Contraction

8.5.1 Market Analysis

8.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Analysis

8.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

9. End User

9.1 Hospitals & Clinics

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10. Top States

10.1 New South Wales

10.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Victoria

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Queensland

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Western Australia

10.4.1 Market Analysis

10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.5 South Australia

10.5.1 Market Analysis

10.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.6 Australian Capital Territory

10.6.1 Market Analysis

10.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.7 Tasmania

10.7.1 Market Analysis

10.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.8 Northern Territory

10.8.1 Market Analysis

10.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats

14. Merger and Acquisition

15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Abott Laboratories

15.1.1 Overviews

15.1.2 Key Person

15.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.1.5 Revenue Analysis

15.2 GE healthcare

15.2.1 Overviews

15.2.2 Key Person

15.2.3 Recent Developments

15.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.2.5 Revenue Analysis

15.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.1 Overviews

15.3.2 Key Person

15.3.3 Recent Developments

15.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Revenue Analysis

15.4 Medtronic PLC

15.4.1 Overviews

15.4.2 Key Person

15.4.3 Recent Developments

15.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.4.5 Revenue Analysis

15.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

15.5.1 Overviews

15.5.2 Key Person

15.5.3 Recent Developments

15.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5.5 Revenue Analysis

15.6 Boston scientific corporation

15.6.1 Overviews

15.6.2 Key Person

15.6.3 Recent Developments

15.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.6.5 Revenue Analysis

15.7 iRhythm Technologies

15.7.1 Overviews

15.7.2 Key Person

15.7.3 Recent Developments

15.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.7.5 Revenue Analysis

15.8 Nihon kohden

15.8.1 Overviews

15.8.2 Key Person

15.8.3 Recent Developments

15.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.8.5 Revenue Analysis

Companies Featured



Abott Laboratories

GE healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Boston scientific corporation

iRhythm Technologies Nihon kohden

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