PEAK:AIO And Los Alamos National Laboratory To Discuss Pnfs Lattice At SNIA Developer Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two separate sessions aim to further build momentum behind the open-source pNFS metadata architecture for AI and HPC storage

MANCHESTER, UK,, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a leader in high-performance storage for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that the pNFS Lattice development team, including Gary Grider of Los Alamos National Laboratory, will host a“Birds of a Feather” (BoF) session “Fully Open Source Parallel NFS with pNFS-Lattice Scalable Metadata Service” at 7:00 PM at the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Developer Conference (SDC'26), taking place September 28–30 in Santa Clara, California.

The September 28 session will provide attendees with an opportunity to discuss pNFS Lattice, share ideas for future development and explore opportunities for community participation. The BoF is intended to encourage collaboration among developers, storage architects and organizations interested in advancing open and scalable parallel file systems.

The presentation marks the first public technical discussion of pNFS Lattice since the open-source project was introduced earlier this year. Developed through a long-term engineering collaboration between PEAK:AIO and Los Alamos National Laboratory and released under the Linux Foundation, pNFS Lattice is designed to advance parallel file system architecture by introducing an elastic, distributed approach to metadata services for AI and HPC environments.

In addition, John Harechmak, WW Vice President of Field Engineering at PEAK:AIO, will join Brian Atkinson of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL to present "pNFS Lattice: Decoupling Metadata, State and Control in Parallel Filesystems" at 5:10 PM also on September 28. This session will move the conversation beyond Lattice's initial launch and examine its central breakthrough: transforming metadata from a fixed infrastructure bottleneck into an elastic, independently scalable service.

As AI and HPC infrastructure continues to scale, storage architectures are under pressure to deliver data to thousands of GPUs and CPUs simultaneously. Parallel file systems have become increasingly effective at moving data across large numbers of storage servers. However, the metadata services responsible for locating, organizing and coordinating that data frequently remain tied to static servers, dedicated metadata infrastructure or tightly coupled failover pairs. As AI clusters expand to thousands of GPUs and generate increasingly metadata-intensive workloads, those fixed architectures can constrain the performance and resilience of the entire storage environment. pNFS Lattice was developed to address these challenges through a modular architecture that enables metadata services to scale independently of the underlying storage infrastructure.

The SNIA Developer Conference brings together storage architects, developers, engineers and researchers to explore emerging technologies shaping the future of storage. With technical sessions focused on AI infrastructure, computational storage, memory technologies and cloud storage, the conference provides an ideal forum for continued discussion around open, standards-based innovations such as pNFS Lattice.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a Manchester, UK-based software-defined AI storage company. Its platform delivers high-performance AI storage from a single server to exabytes on any industry-standard hardware. PEAK:AIO is deployed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, NHS AIDE, Oxford Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Liverpool, the University of Strathclyde MediForge Hub and the Zoological Society of London. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for PEAK:AIO +1 (410) 658-8246...