GPJ Launches Experience Intelligence Systemtm (EIS) To Transform Event Measurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proprietary Measurement Framework Enables Strategic Intelligence to Prove Experiential Marketing ROI

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-leading experiential agency George P. Johnson (GPJ) today announced the launch of its Experience Intelligence SystemTM (EIS), a proprietary measurement methodology designed to transform disconnected event metrics into actionable strategic intelligence for global brands. Following two years of extensive testing across thousands of global events, GPJ is rolling out EIS to its full client portfolio.

Developed within GPJ's specialized Decision Science practice, EIS cuts through fragmented data points, replacing static post-event recaps with purpose-built Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) tailored to overarching brand goals. The system structures event analytics across three core pillars:



Audience Participation: Replaces passive observation with active behavioral tracking to evaluate attendee demographics, spatial interaction and specific actions.

Brand Sentiment: Tracks real-time emotional sentiment shifts and long-term changes in audience perceptions and brand affinity. Business Impact: Connects live experiential touchpoints directly to overarching business goals and return on investment.



"This is a crucial milestone for our global clients who manage vast portfolio investments," said Fiona Bruder, Global CEO of GPJ.“As experiential marketing becomes an increasingly vital anchor for brand trust, EIS provides the rigorous, standardized proof of impact CMOs need to validate their live activations.”

EIS sets itself apart from industry standards through four strategic differentiators:





Strategic Framework vs. Post-Hoc Scoring: Integrates strategic measurement methodology during initial creative development rather than relying on reactive post-event decks.

Holistic Insight vs. Keyhole Lead Tracking: Captures floor dwell behavior and sentiment trajectory alongside traditional lead generation.

In-House Data Expertise vs. Outsourced Analytics: Built by GPJ's dedicated team of analytics experts, data scientists, and strategists. Proactive Planning vs. Reactive Aggregation: Establishes calibrated benchmarks and standardized scoring prior to event launch.

"EIS is so much more sophisticated because it's powered by our global team of dedicated data scientists, portfolio planners, and analytics experts," said Brendan Brown, Global Head of Strategy at GPJ. "We aren't relying on automated, black-box software; we're applying integrated strategic methodology during creative development."

For more information on GPJ's Experience Intelligence SystemTM, please visit eis.

About GPJ

George P. Johnson (GPJ) is the world's leading experience marketing agency. We create immersive, connected experiences that inspire action and build meaningful relationships between brands and their audiences. With a global network of strategists, creatives, technologists, and makers, GPJ delivers end-to-end experiential solutions powered by human imagination, data, and emerging technologies. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, an independent, employee-owned global network of creative agencies.

Media Contact:

Scott Kellner

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