Tetmedical Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Marc Lebel And Patrick Mcbrayer, Veteran Life Sciences Entrepreneurs And Company Builders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Directors Bring Track Record of Founding, Scaling, and Exiting Institutionally-Backed MedTech and Life Sciences Companies as TETmedical Advances Its Pivotal Study

FAIR HAVEN, N.J and ITHACA, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TETmedical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company developing rapid tools for diagnosing acute neurological injury, including ischemic stroke, based on its patented Tethered Enzyme Technology (TET), today announced the appointment of Marc Lebel and Patrick A. McBrayer to its Board of Directors. Both are affiliates of Newburyport Partners, LLC, a Massachusetts-based advisory firm that partners with entrepreneurs to build ambitious life sciences, sustainability, and advanced technology companies.

The appointments come as TETmedical advances its lead product, NSE-FAST®, toward a multi-center pivotal study planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, following the FDA's grant of Breakthrough Device Designation earlier this year. The Company is concurrently preparing a Series A financing round to fund completion of the pivotal study, its planned FDA marketing submission, and the initial commercial launch of NSE-FAST®, and is seeking institutional investors in the U.S. and abroad to lead the round.

“As TETmedical enters its most consequential phase - advancing NSE-FAST® through its pivotal study and preparing to bring the first rapid blood test for ischemic stroke to market - we are strengthening our board with professionals who have done this before,” said Dr. David Fischell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TETmedical.“Marc and Patrick each bring decades of experience founding, scaling, and exiting life sciences and medical device companies, with a demonstrated ability to lead companies from pre-revenue development through rapid, capital-efficient growth. Their guidance will be invaluable as we engage the institutional investment community in support of our mission to transform the diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke.”

“In more than 30 years of building companies, truly compelling opportunities like TETmedical do not come along very often,” said Mr. Lebel.“The technology has already shown very encouraging results, and it addresses a clear and major unmet need where its impact will be measured in lives impacted, not just market size. Every minute counts in stroke care, and I believe NSE-FAST® has the potential to make a real difference for patients around the world. I'm very excited to be joining the Board and helping the company through its pivotal study, Series A financing and the launch phase.”

“Having led diagnostic and device companies through pivotal trials, FDA clearance, and successful exits, I recognize the inflection point TETmedical has reached,” said Mr. McBrayer.“I'm excited to help the team navigate the road ahead, from completing the pivotal study to building the infrastructure required for successful commercialization.”

About Marc Lebel

Marc Lebel is an entrepreneur, company builder, and board-level executive with more than 30 years of experience in founding, scaling, and exiting companies in advanced materials, energy technology, and medical technology. Mr. Lebel has raised more than $200 million in institutional and public capital, led IPOs and strategic M&A exits, and negotiated major long-term supply agreements, while serving on the boards of both public and private companies.

Mr. Lebel is Managing Partner of Newburyport Partners, LLC, where he advises founders and investors on venture creation, commercialization, and exit strategy. He is the founder and former CEO of FRX Innovations, a specialty chemicals company he built from concept through its initial public offering and subsequent M&A exit, raising more than $125 million. He currently serves as an advisor to the board and CEO of Nofia Solutions, a global sustainable specialty chemicals platform he founded, as well as a Director of Phaxtec. Earlier, Mr. Lebel served as Founding CEO of DSM Thermoplastic Elastomers, building the venture to $25 million in revenue before its M&A exit; as EVP of Licensing & Venturing at Triton Systems, where he co-founded Sensera (ASX IPO); and as VP of Sales at Aspen Aerogels in support of that company's IPO.

Mr. Lebel holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Ottawa and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and the University of Michigan.

About Patrick A. McBrayer

Patrick A. McBrayer is a veteran life sciences and medical technology executive with more than 35 years of experience building and leading companies in regenerative medicine, orthopedics, spine, and biotechnology. Mr. McBrayer has served as President & CEO of six companies, leading two through successful public offerings and five to strategic acquisitions, and has held seven board of director roles across the sector.

Most recently, Mr. McBrayer was President and CEO of Miach Orthopedics, a commercial-stage medical device company. He previously served as President & CEO of ACell, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company commercializing biologically-derived scaffolds for soft tissue repair, through its acquisition by Integra LifeSciences in 2021, and continues to serve as Strategic Advisor to Sonogen, a company focused on providing non-invasive ultrasound treatment for bone healing and fracture diagnosis. Earlier in his career, Mr. McBrayer led AxioMed, developer of the Freedom total disc spine technology, to its acquisition by a private equity sponsor in 2014; Osteotech, a worldwide leader in tissue technology, to its acquisition by Medtronic; and Exogen, a pioneer in non-invasive ultrasound treatment of musculoskeletal injury, to its acquisition by Smith & Nephew. He was also a founding member of Transave, now Insmed, a biotechnology company focused on site-specific treatment of lung disease, and has served as an independent director of Misonix, later acquired by Bioventus.

Mr. McBrayer began his career at Johnson & Johnson in roles of increasing responsibility across manufacturing, sales, and marketing, and is a recipient of the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award (1998) for a biological implant facilitating bone repair that remains a market-leading product today. He holds a B.S. in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, served as an Infantry Officer and Company Commander in the U.S. Army, and is a former member of the West Point Association of Graduates Board of Trustees.

ABOUT TETMEDICAL, INC.

TETmedical is a medical diagnostics company focused on developing rapid, near-patient in vitro diagnostic tools for acute neurological injury. The Company's lead product, NSE-FAST®, is designed to measure the functional enzymatic activity of Neuron Specific Enolase (NSE) in plasma as an aid in the diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke. NSE-FAST® represents the lead program arising from TETmedical's patented Tethered Enzyme Technology platform, which the Company believes may have broader applications for diagnosis of acute neurological injury and other disease states.

On June 15, 2026, the FDA granted NSE-FAST® Breakthrough Device Designation. TETmedical plans to initiate its multi-center pivotal study in the fourth quarter of 2026. For more information, please visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of the Company's new directors, the Company's plans to initiate a multi-center pivotal study in the fourth quarter of 2026, its planned Series A financing and its intended use of proceeds, and its anticipated engagement with institutional investors in the United States and abroad. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to complete the planned Series A financing on anticipated terms or at all, initiate and complete clinical studies on anticipated timelines, obtain required regulatory authorizations, and secure adequate financing. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. TETmedical undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. David Fischell | Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

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Arjun Ishwar | Chief Commercial Officer

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