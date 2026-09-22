Corporate Visions Names Jarod Greene Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced go-to-market leader and Gartner alum joins Corporate Visions to lead its marketing organization.

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue growth solutions, today announced the appointment of Jarod Greene as Chief Marketing Officer.

Greene joins the executive leadership team and will lead Corporate Visions' global marketing organization.

Greene brings more than two decades of go-to-market leadership across enterprise software and sales enablement businesses. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Vivun, an AI-powered B2B sales platform, following senior marketing leadership roles at Highspot, Apptio, and Cherwell Software. He began his career at Gartner, where he spent a decade in research and advisory roles covering the IT service management market and earned the company's Research Thought Leadership Award.

Greene joins Corporate Visions with a unique perspective as a former client of the company for years, and brings firsthand appreciation for its evidence-backed IP. Across his career, he has built market categories, commercialized new products, and aligned B2B teams around winning go-to-market strategies. At Vivun, he led the go-to-market launch of multiple AI sales solutions over the last five years, with the goal of making sales teams more productive and effective.

“Jarod's record speaks for itself. He has worked at some of the fastest-growing companies at the intersection of high impact GTM performance improvement and AI-enabled technology transformation,” said Emily DiMiceli, CEO of Corporate Visions.“Having been a longtime client of Corporate Visions, Jarod deeply understands how our customers can leverage our solution suite to align sales, marketing, and customer success functions to deliver great buyer experiences-using the latest technologies while still elevating the human in the loop.”

In his new role, Greene will focus on deepening Corporate Visions presence and engagement with client, partner, and wider market ecosystems. He will spearhead the launch of Corporate Visions' next generation of AI solutions and oversee close connectivity as the industry undergoes dramatic transformation in the age of AI.

“Corporate Visions has spent decades building an incredible portfolio of evidence-based solutions for B2B revenue teams,” said Greene.“I've experienced their approach as a customer, and I'm honored to help sharpen how the market understands it. My focus is on growing our brand presence, expanding our thought leadership, and bringing Corporate Visions into our next era of revenue growth as we, along with all our clients, integrate AI as a transformational capability.”

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies around the globe. Only with Corporate Visions can you assess your sales teams' skill gaps, train and coach the competencies that predict wins, equip your reps with science-backed stories and skills, and drive measurable growth across acquisition, expansion, and renewal conversations.

Media Contact:

Salla Eskola, VP Marketing

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at