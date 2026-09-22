X1® Announces Revolutionary Enterprise AI Expansion To Apply Prompt-Driven AI Classification Across Hundreds Of Terabytes Of Enterprise Data-In Place, Before Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on X1's AI In-PlaceTM architecture, expanded X1 Enterprise AI capabilities move analysis far upstream-enabling legal, compliance, and investigation teams to understand, classify, and act on live, distributed unstructured data in place, at enterprise scale-behind the firewall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X1 X1 Enterprise AI capabilities that apply prompt-driven AI classification and analysis directly to live enterprise data-across hundreds of terabytes and thousands of distributed data sources-before collection, processing, or review begins.

Traditional discovery requires organizations to collect, move, and process data before they know what it contains-often adding significant costs and extensive time delays. Powered by X1's patent-pending AI In-PlaceTM architecture and by X1's pioneering micro-indexing technology, developed and patented by X1, X1 Enterprise AI reverses that sequence, enabling organizations to run AI classification and custom analytical prompts directly against data where it resides-across hundreds of terabytes and thousands of data sources-so they can identify what matters and make more targeted decisions before moving a single file.

“The industry has spent two decades analyzing data after it was collected-copied, uploaded, hosted, and billed-and calling the result insight,” said Chas Meier, Chief Product Officer at X1.“X1 Enterprise AI brings that insight directly to the data while it is still in place and under the customer's control, at the very start of discovery rather than several steps later. And it does this at true enterprise scale-running AI classification and custom, analyst-defined prompts across hundreds of terabytes of live, distributed data without moving a byte. You can see what the AI found, understand its confidence and reasoning, validate the results, and act on that intelligence before collection begins. That is what analysis should have looked like all along.”

Prompt-driven AI classification at enterprise scale – moving analysis far upstream

The X1 Enterprise AI workbench applies AI classification and configurable, analyst-defined prompts to live enterprise data-across hundreds of terabytes and thousands of distributed data sources-before collection begins, giving legal, compliance, governance, and investigation teams visibility into what their data actually contains while it remains in place. This turns what has traditionally been a downstream analysis step into intelligence that can guide decisions from the start.

AI analysis runs within the customer's environment using customer-controlled models, keeping sensitive content under organizational control. This approach also aligns with the continuous-analysis direction reflected in EDRM 2.0, bringing AI-assisted insight into the earliest stages of the discovery lifecycle.

From insight to action - before a single file moves

X1 Enterprise AI turns that visibility into a new pre-collection workflow for eDiscovery, information governance, compliance, and investigations:

AI in place → Review / Validate in place → Act



See what AI finds - Identify responsive content, personal and regulated data, classifications, summaries, key topics, keywords, entities, and other relevant information across hundreds of terabytes of distributed enterprise data-by running classification models and analyst-defined prompts in place, all before collection.

Assess risk and relevance - Analyze content against written requests, hold notices, investigation questions, and regulatory requirements, including HIPAA, ITAR, PCI, and EAR, with confidence-ranked findings and supporting rationale.

Validate and refine - Review findings alongside the underlying content, understand AI confidence and reasoning, and accept, correct, or reject proposed classifications before they become part of the X1 index. Act on what matters - Use approved findings to inform preservation, targeted collection, remediation, disposition, or export-reducing unnecessary data movement, processing, hosting, and review.

Only approved findings are written to the X1 index, where they can drive search, preservation, collection, and export as a matter, investigation, or audit develops.

These capabilities support a broad range of enterprise data challenges, including eDiscovery and early case assessment, internal investigations, regulatory and compliance matters, information governance, data privacy, sensitive-data identification, and defensible disposition.

Availability

The expanded X1 Enterprise AI capabilities are generally available today through X1 and its global channel network, supporting cloud, on-premises, and hybrid enterprise environments. Enterprise AI operates with customers' existing X1 Enterprise indexes, enabling organizations to add AI-assisted analysis without migrating the underlying data.

See AI In-PlaceTM at work on your enterprise data

See how X1 brings AI-powered visibility directly to enterprise data before collection begins-without moving or copying the underlying data. Meet with X1 CRO Rob Lekowski at Relativity Fest 2026 in Chicago, or contact ... to schedule a personalized demo or proof of concept within your own environment.

About X1

X1 is the pioneer of micro-indexing software and global leader in index-in-place data discovery solutions. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions empower enterprises to meet mission-critical needs in legal, compliance, governance, and investigation data discovery. Please contact X1 at ... or visit x1.com for more information.

Contacts

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