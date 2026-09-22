Sensolus Iot Tracking Solutions Provide Real-Time Visibility Into Material Flows At Pratt & Whitney Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployed by Sensolus partner Gemba Systems, smart trackers are helping Pratt & Whitney Canada improve shop-floor processes and audit readiness across its Montreal operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensolus is helping aerospace manufacturers gain greater visibility into their supply chain operations with IoT-enabled asset tracking solutions. At Pratt & Whitney Canada, Sensolus smart trackers, deployed by Sensolus partner Gemba Systems, are providing visibility into the movement of trolleys carrying materials across the shop floor, helping improve processes, traceability, and audit readiness. Locating trolleys as they moved through operations had been a manual, time-consuming task, particularly in a highly regulated environment where traceability is essential. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

By fitting Sensolus smart trackers to trolleys, Pratt & Whitney Canada gained dependable, real-time location data on these critical assets as they moved through its facilities. The deployment of tracking technology further advances Pratt & Whitney Canada's digital transformation strategy, enhancing visibility across its operations and supporting more efficient shop-floor processes.

The impact is particularly evident in areas that matter most to a leading aerospace manufacturer, including streamlined operations and improved Just-in-Time delivery across multiple assembly sites, helping ensure the right materials are delivered to the right place at the right time.“Our job as an integrator is to match the right technology to what's actually happening on the floor and make it work end to end. Sensolus was the right fit for tracking non-powered assets at this scale, and this is one piece of the broader Industry 4.0 roadmap we're building with manufacturers like Pratt & Whitney Canada,” said Stijn Van de Velde, CEO, Gemba Systems.

“Successful Industry 4.0 initiatives are built on strong partnerships. Gemba brought a deep understanding of Pratt & Whitney Canada's operational environment, while Sensolus delivered the real-time asset intelligence needed to digitize critical workflows,” added Steve Logue, General Manager, Sensolus.

To learn more about Sensolus, visit .

About Sensolus

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with global HQ in Ghent, Belgium, Sensolus is an industry leader in industrial grade tracking solutions for the industrial manufacturing, reusable packaging, logistics and environmental solutions industries.

About Gemba Systems

Gemba Systems is an Industry 4.0 systems integrator based in Greenville, South Carolina, helping manufacturers gain real-time visibility into their operations. Gemba designs and deploys RTLS, RFID, and IoT asset-tracking solutions for customers across aerospace, metals, textiles, wire/cable, and discrete manufacturing.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

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