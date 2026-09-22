Advisor360° Wins 2026 Wealth Management Industry Award For Practice Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for turning fragmented practice data into actionable intelligence

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°TM, the Autonomous Financial PlatformTM for advisors, today announced that its Practice Intelligence solution has won a 2026 Wealth Management Industry Award (“the Wealthies”) in the Technology Provider / Advisor Intelligence Platforms category.

Introduced in 2025, Practice Intelligence transforms how advisors engage with their data. Instead of navigating dozens of static reports across disconnected systems, advisors operate from a single, dynamic workspace that brings clients, households, accounts, positions, transactions, insurance, and activity data together in real time. Advisors can filter, segment, and analyze their entire book of business on demand, moving from static, retrospective reporting to proactive decision-making.

The capability reduces the time advisors spend navigating reporting systems by roughly 25%, saving about 10 minutes on a typical practice reporting workflow. That gain holds even when the underlying analysis spans millions of rows, so performance does not degrade as book size grows.

“Practice Intelligence was built around a simple idea: Advisors shouldn't have to search across systems and reports to understand what is happening in their business, the intelligence should come to them,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°.“Winning in this category in the most competitive year in the program's history is meaningful recognition of the work our teams are doing to connect trusted data, surface opportunities earlier, and embed intelligence directly into the advisor workday.”

Practice Intelligence surfaces risks and opportunities across a practice, including uninvested cash, clients reaching required minimum distribution age, missing beneficiaries, insurance policy expirations, and opportunities to deepen client relationships.

The award reflects Advisor360°'s ongoing investment in embedding intelligence across its platform. Recent additions include Client Intelligence, an AI-powered reporting agent that summarizes a client's financial picture and suggests next steps, and enhancements to ViDA®, Advisor360°'s suite of AI agents and skills.

Meeting Prep, the company's agentic AI capability introduced in July, reduces pre-meeting preparation time by 60% while helping surface insights that manual preparation can overlook.

Underpinning these capabilities is Advisor360°'s Unified Data Fabric®, which brings reconciled data together across the client and household relationship to create a consistent foundation for reporting, analytics, and AI.

Advisor Intelligence Platforms was among the new categories introduced for 2026 to recognize emerging priorities shaping the future of financial advice. This year's Wealthies set a record with 1,392 nominations from 508 unique companies. More than 600 industry executives and team members attended the awards ceremony in New York City on September 10.

ABOUT ADVISOR360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial Platform for advisors, the only open ecosystem built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a Unified Data Fabric®, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform they own. Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation, and client interaction. With support for banking, wealth, and insurance on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect-and the operational independence that modern advisors demand. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY AWARDS

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding achievements by companies, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership, and advisor support.

ABOUT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses.





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