Fall Savings Arrive At Stop & Shop With FREE Cold Brew Coffee, New Value-Focused Meal Solutions And The Return Of Dollar Deals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can enjoy a FREE 48-ounce bottle of cold brew coffee for National Coffee Day, discover new budget-friendly meal options, and save on fall favorites all season long

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is helping customers embrace the flavors of fall while stretching their grocery budgets with exciting seasonal savings across the store. From FREE cold brew coffee for National Coffee Day and new, value-priced prepared meal solutions to the return of Dollar Deals, Stop & Shop is making it easier for customers to enjoy the season for less.

Free Cold Brew Coffee for National Coffee Day

In celebration of National Coffee Day, Stop & Shop will offer customers a FREE 48-ounce bottle of Stop & Shop Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffee in one of three varieties: Unsweetened Medium Roast, Dark Roast, or Dark Roast Espresso. Customers can activate the offer through the Savings Station kiosk from September 25th through October 1st while supplies last.

Shoppers who check in at the Savings Station kiosk in any of Stop & Shop's 350+ stores during the promotion will automatically receive a digital coupon in their GO Rewards account, no purchase necessary.

To activate the deal, customers must check in using their existing GO Rewards account. Customers who don't yet have an account can sign up for one on-the-spot at the Savings Station at their local Stop & Shop. The cold brew coffee offer is limited to one 48-oz bottle per household, while supplies last.

New Value-Focused Meals That are Ready to Heat & Eat

Stop & Shop is expanding its lineup of affordable meal solutions with several new offerings designed to deliver convenience and value.

Leading the lineup is the new Stop & Shop 16-inch Thin Crust Take & Bake Pizza – the brand's largest pizza offering yet, serving 4 to 6 people. The pizza is available in Five Cheese and Double Pepperoni varieties for just $7.99 each. Customers can enjoy other new prepared foods offerings, including Quiche and Chicken Pot Pie, making it easier to serve a satisfying meal any night of the week.

Customers looking for a quick and affordable meal can also take advantage of Stop & Shop's Rotisserie Chicken Meal Deal. Shoppers who purchase any two Reser's sides or deli salads can get a Rotisserie Chicken or an 8-piece Dark Meat Fried Chicken for just $4 – and dinner is done.

Dollar Deals Return for Fall

Back by popular demand, Stop & Shop's Dollar Deals promotion returns for four weeks from late September through October, featuring a variety of items for $1 or less. Customers will find savings on fall essentials and everyday favorites, as well as beverages, snacks and household essentials throughout the store. Dollar Deal items will rotate throughout the promotion, giving customers new opportunities to save each week.

"At Stop & Shop, we're staying focused on helping customers find meaningful savings without sacrificing quality, convenience or the seasonal products they love," said Roger Wheeler, Stop & Shop President. "Whether it's free cold brew coffee, an affordable family dinner, or Dollar Deals available throughout the store, we're committed to delivering great values across the store.”

About Stop & Shop

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To learn more about Stop & Shop's Savings Station, visit: