New“Do-It-Yourself” Financial Planning App Launches Just In Time For October Financial Planning Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of October's Financial Planning Month, FP Advisors Inc. today announced the launch of PlanDIY, a free, do‐it‐yourself financial planning application that enables Canadians to take control of their financial futures, without fees, advisor meetings, or sharing sensitive personal information.

Developed to address rising financial pressures and the growing advice gap in Canada, the platform was spearheaded by an Edmonton-based, multi-generational team: fintech veteran Dave Faulkner and his son, Certified Financial Planner Cory Faulkner. Together, they designed PlanDIY to provide individuals and couples with an easy way to evaluate their retirement potential, savings capacity, debt load, and financial risks through a simple, 10-minute questionnaire.

"October is Financial Planning Month, which makes it the perfect time to evaluate your financial health and set goals for the coming year," said Dave Faulkner, founder of FP Advisors Inc. "We created PlanDIY because we believe everyone deserves access to unbiased financial guidance. Traditional advice models are not designed to help average Canadians who can't meet minimum asset requirements or afford a fee-for-service model. PlanDIY gives every Canadian the financial guidance they need.”

PlanDIY combines a professional‐grade mathematical engine with AI‐driven analysis tailored to the Canadian market. Replacing the intimidating multi-column ledgers and static paper plans of traditional wealth management, the application delivers its findings through simple visual graphs and an interactive, living roadmap. The platform requires no user identification, data access, or enrollment in marketing programs, ensuring full control and privacy for every user.

“Financial stress affects families across the country,” said Cory Faulkner.“We funded and incubated PlanDIY to help people take that crucial first step toward financial security entirely on their own terms, free from sales pitches. It was built as a give-back initiative to ensure foundational financial planning is accessible to everyone.”

PlanDIY was incubated and sponsored by FP Advisors Inc. as part of its commitment to improving financial literacy and accessibility in Canada. To learn more about PlanDIY and to start building your personalized financial plan today, visit

About PlanDIY

PlanDIY is an innovative, do-it-yourself financial planning application designed to give Canadians complete control over their financial futures. The platform provides a 100% free, no-pressure environment where users can build and manage their own living financial roadmaps. Through a simple, three-step guided assessment, PlanDIY delivers personalized insights and concrete action plans that empower individuals to make informed decisions independently.

About FP Advisors Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, FP Advisors Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning services to individuals, families, professionals, and business owners across Canada. With over 50 years of combined experience in financial advice and planning software development, the firm is dedicated to delivering clear, actionable strategies that replace guesswork with confidence.

CONTACT Dave Faulkner

COMPANY FP Advisors Inc.

PHONE (780) 554-7857

EMAIL...

WEB plandiy.ca