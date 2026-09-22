BBB Introduces Industry Expert Kyle Frazier As New COO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frazier Joins The BBB Leadership Team From Smalls Sliders As The Company Crosses The 30-Restaurant Threshold And Prepares For Its Next Wave Of Growth

OXFORD, Miss., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB (“Big Bad Breakfast”) announced today the hiring of restaurant industry veteran Kyle Frazier as Chief Operating Officer. Frazier joins the acclaimed Southern, from-scratch diner group from Smalls Sliders, the drive-thru concept backed by NFL legend Drew Brees and Brandon Landry, where he led the operations services team and oversaw commercialization for the enterprise. BBB announced the addition of Frazier as the brand - started by James Beard Award-winning Chef John Currence in Oxford, Mississippi - crosses the 30-restaurant threshold this year and builds a pipeline of 10 to 15 additional restaurants targeted for development by September 2027.

“Kyle is exactly the kind of operator we have been looking for to lead BBB through this next chapter,” said John Currence, Founder of BBB.“He has spent his career building the systems that allow great restaurants to grow without losing what makes them great, and he understands that for us, consistency and hospitality come first. Kyle grew up in Mississippi, so he knows our food and our restaurants as a guest, not just as an executive. That matters. We are not building a cookie-cutter chain. We are building a group of restaurants that feel like genuine parts of the communities they serve, and Kyle shares that vision completely.”

In his role with BBB, Frazier will oversee day-to-day operations across the brand's growing portfolio of restaurants, with a focus on operational consistency, the continued development of the company's operating partner model, and the expansion of the brand into new greenfield markets, as well as within markets where existing operators are positioned to grow. He will also lead menu and beverage innovation in partnership with Currence, including the growth of the brand's weekday lunch business, its bar and beverage program, and its third-party delivery offering, while exploring new opportunities for BBB in consumer packaged goods.

“BBB is what I like to call an unchained chain. The food is consistent from restaurant to restaurant, but every location has its own local personality, and that is exactly what today's diners are looking for,” said Kyle Frazier, Chief Operating Officer of BBB.“My philosophy has always been that growth is the outcome of operational excellence, not the goal itself. If we take care of the fundamentals, build the operational muscle to support new restaurants, and give our best general managers a real path to ownership, the growth will follow. I have been a fan of John's restaurants since I was a kid in Mississippi, and I am honored to help take this brand to the next level.”

Frazier brings more than two decades of multi-unit restaurant operations experience to BBB. Most recently, he served on the leadership team at Smalls Sliders, where he led the operations services team and owned commercialization for the enterprise, managing new product launches end-to-end from storage and cooking to packaging and testing. Prior to Smalls Sliders, Frazier held operations leadership roles with Krispy Kreme, Logan's Roadhouse, and Marco's Pizza, where he developed deep expertise in franchise and operator development, supply chain, and consumer packaged goods, including Krispy Kreme's national retail expansion. A native of Mississippi, Frazier relocated to Birmingham, Alabama, two years ago, where he and his family are regular guests at the brand's five Birmingham-area restaurants. He lives in Birmingham with his wife and their three children.

About Big Bad Breakfast

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired from scratch diner fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine while building partnerships with local artisans and producers to help enhance the existing BBB menu items with local products and ingredients. For more information about Big Bad Breakfast visit: .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Drew Tybus

...