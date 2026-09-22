Kelley Drye Expands Data Center And Energy Infrastructure Capabilities With Texas Partner Christina Hightower

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partner brings deep experience in data center, power generation, and large-scale project development to the firm's growing Texas presence

Houston, TX, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce that Christina Hightower has joined the firm as a partner in its Corporate practice group. Based in Austin and associated with the firm's Houston office, Christina brings nearly a decade of private practice and in-house experience advising owners and developers on complex capital projects, including some of the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG), data center, and power generation developments in the United States.

“Christina is an outstanding addition to Kelley Drye and a natural fit for the platform we are building in energy and infrastructure,” said Dana Rosenfeld, Kelley Drye's Managing Partner.“Her extensive experience representing owners and developers on multibillion-dollar projects - combined with her rare ability to bridge the commercial, operational, and legal dimensions of large-scale developments - strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated, integrated counsel in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Her addition also deepens our presence in the Texas market, where demand for experienced project counsel continues to accelerate. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

Christina's transactional practice centers on helping owners and developers structure and negotiate the agreements necessary to move major capital projects from development through execution. She advises on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) strategy, contract structuring, risk allocation, and project execution, including the negotiation of complex commercial terms for LNG, data center, and power generation projects.

Christina has negotiated billions of dollars in agreements supporting the development and execution of major projects, with particular experience developing and negotiating procurement terms and conditions and aligning them with EPC, financing, and other project-level requirements. She currently serves as project counsel on major energy, power generation, digital infrastructure, and data center developments, advising on the procurement and construction of critical project assets and supporting infrastructure. Her experience also includes acting as corporate secretary and strategic advisor to project companies and data center developers.

“As we expand Kelley Drye's energy and infrastructure capabilities, Christina brings valuable experience and perspective to the firm,” said Tim Lavender, Chair of Kelley Drye's Corporate practice.“Texas is at the center of the data center and energy infrastructure boom, and Christina's deep roots in the market and established client relationships enhance our ability to serve clients in a region where many of the country's most significant projects are being developed. Her ability to manage the full lifecycle of complex projects complements the strengths of our corporate, real estate, tax, and environmental teams.”

Earlier in her career, Christina served as in-house commercial counsel for a publicly traded developer of a multibillion-dollar LNG pipeline and terminal project. In that role, she worked directly with commercial and executive leadership, coordinated cross-functional teams, and negotiated major project agreements with counterparties.

Christina also brings substantial experience in complex commercial litigation and arbitration. She has represented clients in high-value EPC and other commercial disputes and understands how contractual language and project decisions are tested when projects go wrong. Her disputes practice has included construction, commercial, and fiduciary disputes in Texas state and federal courts, on appeal, and in arbitration.

“I am excited to join Kelley Drye and for the opportunity to work alongside a team that already has so many of the complementary capabilities required to serve infrastructure clients - including real estate, tax, environmental, corporate, disputes, and regulatory practices,” said Christina.“Kelley Drye's platform gives me the ability to deliver the kind of coordinated, business-minded counsel that owners and developers in this space need. I look forward to helping build the firm's data center and energy infrastructure practice and to growing our client relationships across the state and beyond.”

Christina received her J.D. from The University of Texas at Austin School of Law, where she served on the editorial board of The Texas Journal of Oil, Gas & Energy Law and The Texas International Law Journal. She received her B.A. and B.S., ampla cum laude, from The University of Texas at Austin.

Kelley Drye advises owners, developers, investors, lenders, utilities, and enterprise users on the full lifecycle of data center and energy infrastructure projects - from site selection, capital equipment procurement, and permitting through financing, customs enforcement, construction, leasing, operations, and dispute resolution. With a strategic presence in Houston and Austin, and attorneys and resources across the country, the firm combines nationwide reach with deep Texas relationships and practical depth where it matters most. More information about Kelley Drye's Data Centers and Energy Infrastructure services can be found at .

Attachment

Christina Hightower

CONTACT: Michelle Felix Kelley Drye & Warren LLP 202-342-8420...