Catalogue Announces Justin Walters As SVP Of Finance And Head Of Corporate Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The restaurant investment banking expert and Army veteran joins Catalogue to lead financial strategy and corporate development as the company continues to build and scale category-defining hospitality brands

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogue, the Washington, D.C.-based holding company owned by entrepreneur and investor Steve Salis, has appointed Justin Walters to lead Catalogue's financial strategy and oversee the company's growth initiatives, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and capital raising.

Walters joins Catalogue with nearly a decade of experience in investment banking. From August 2018 to May 2026, he was a member of Piper Sandler's restaurant investment banking team, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as public and private capital raising. During his tenure, Walters advised on 30+ deals representing more than $15 billion in total value.

Prior to Piper Sandler, Walters was an associate in the Consumer & Retail Group at Wells Fargo Securities from July 2017 to August 2018. He also served as an infantry officer in the United States Army from June 2009 to June 2015.

“Catalogue is at an exciting point in its evolution, and bringing Justin on reflects both where we are today and where we see the business going,” said Steve Salis, CEO and Founder of Catalogue .“We've built a strong foundation across the platform, and the opportunity now is to be thoughtful and ambitious about what comes next. Justin understands the hospitality industry, knows what makes a great business worth investing in, and brings the discipline and perspective to help us pursue the right opportunities for long-term growth.”

Catalogue, a Salis Holdings-owned platform company, is focused on building and scaling enduring consumer businesses, with a growing collection of brands including Kramers, Federalist Pig, Honeymoon Chicken, and Ted's Bulletin, which recently announced plans for a new Bethesda location in the former Woodmont Grill space. As Catalogue continues to grow, Walters will lead efforts to evaluate and execute new acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and capital-raising opportunities that support the company's long-term vision.

“Great hospitality brands have a way of becoming part of people's lives, and that's what excites me about what Steve and the team are building at Catalogue,” said Walters.“There's an incredible foundation here, with brands that have strong identities and real connections to their communities. I'm excited to join the team and help think and act strategically about how we build on that foundation.”

ABOUT CATALOGUE

Catalogue is a Salis Holdings-owned permanent capital holding company committed to building timeless consumer businesses and branded platforms around where people eat, travel and stay. Based in Washington, D.C., Catalogue owns and operates a growing portfolio of hospitality brands including Ted's Bulletin, Kramers, Federalist Pig and Honeymoon Chicken.

CONTACT:

Orchestra Co: ...