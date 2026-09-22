Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (“ Kirkland” or the“ Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated September 17, 2026, it has entered into an amendment agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“ Canaccord Genuity”) pursuant to which Canaccord Genuity and a syndicate of agents (collectively, the“ Agents”) have agreed to upsize the previously announced“best efforts” private placement (the“ Offering”) by the Company which shall now consist of (i) flow-through common shares (the“ FT Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.40 per FT Share, and special flow-through common shares (the“ Special FT Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.483 per Special FT Share, in any combination, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $12,292,662; and (ii) up to 14,285,714 common shares (the“ HD Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.35 per HD Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $5,000,000. Each of the FT Shares and Special FT Shares will qualify as a“flow-through share” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, the Agents and the Company have agreed to amend and increase the size of the option granted to the Agents, such that the Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to approximately C$2,873,278 of additional FT Shares, HD Shares or a combination thereof (as agreed between the Company and the Agents) at the respective offering prices and on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged. For further details, please refer to the news release of the Company dated September 17, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420 km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits in place, the Company is positioned to advance a pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings and structurally controlled intersections.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sklepowicz

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 226-979-3515

Email: ...

Website:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the completion of the Offering, the expected proceeds of the Offering, the anticipated date for closing of the Offering, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company's future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects, and the availability of financing and all applicable regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Kirkland to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government or regulatory approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.