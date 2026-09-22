Paper Dimensions Launches Website Detailing 50 Years Of Specialty Converting

A Webco rewinder converting kraft paper at Paper Dimensions LLC in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Beaver Dam converter publishes machine-level capability data and a cost tool for buyers weighing in-house slitting

- Peter Emenecker, President, Paper Dimensions LLCBEAVER DAM, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paper Dimensions LLC, a specialty paper converting company operating in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, since 1972, today announced the launch of its redesigned website.The new site presents the company's core specialty in one place: high-mix, tight-tolerance paper slitting, rewinding, and converting. Paper Dimensions converts rolls in precision widths from 0.5" to 112", accepting incoming parent rolls up to 84" in outside diameter and producing finished rolls up to 72". Slit widths are held to a tolerance of plus or minus 1/32 of an inch, and rewind length to plus or minus 1 percent.Capability detail is now published machine by machine across the company's five rewinder and slitter lines, ranging from an 8" minimum rewind width on the smallest unit to a 114" maximum on the largest. The company serves manufacturers, paper mills, industrial distributors, brokers, and end users that need flexibility and precision for technical, kraft, printing, and food-grade applications.Beyond capability specifications, the site includes an educational resource for companies weighing whether to slit and rewind in-house or partner with a specialty converter. A calculator titled 'What Is Your Slitter Really Costing You?' examines costs that internal converting programs often overlook, including capital, floor space, scrap and trim loss, supervision, and downtime risk, and offers a framework for calculating a fully loaded cost per roll.“We've spent more than 50 years doing one thing and doing it well,” said Peter Emenecker, president of Paper Dimensions LLC.“We're not the biggest converter in the region, and we don't try to be. We aim to be the most disciplined and the most trusted - our customers call when precision matters and mistakes aren't an option. This new site finally tells that story the way it deserves to be told.”The website was designed and built by Carson Emenecker during a summer internship with the company. He has since returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in computer science.Paper Dimensions serves customers primarily across Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois, along with select national partners whose needs align with the company's specialty capabilities.Full machine-level specifications and a downloadable capabilities sheet are available on the company's converting capabilities page, along with the in-house slitting cost calculator.About Paper Dimensions LLCFounded in 1972 and based in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Paper Dimensions LLC provides specialty paper slitting, rewinding, and converting for high-mix, specification-sensitive applications. The company operates five rewinder and slitter lines, converting large paper rolls to custom widths and diameters for manufacturers, paper mills, industrial distributors, and niche markets.

Trista Rahn

Paper Dimensions LLC

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Paper Dimensions Launches Website Detailing 50 Years of Specialty Converting News Provided By Paper Dimensions LLC September 22, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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