Directional Technologies Enters Next Chapter Under Second-Generation Sequino Family Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Directional Technologies begins its next chapter under second-generation Sequino leadership, continuing a 30+ year legacy of expertise and trust.

- Meg Sequino, PresidentWALLINGFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Directional Technologies, Inc., a family-owned, women-owned small business with more than 30 years of experience, announced the next chapter in its leadership as ownership transitions to the Sequino family's second generation.Founded in 1992 by Kathy Sequino and Mike Sequino, Directional Technologies has built its reputation on specialized horizontal drilling expertise for complex environmental and utility projects. President Meg Sequino now leads the company, continuing the Sequino family's long-standing commitment to technical excellence, trusted partnerships, and reliable field execution.Directional Technologies supports projects where subsurface conditions, site constraints, environmental objectives, infrastructure conflicts, and installation requirements demand careful planning and specialized drilling experience. Its work includes horizontal well systems for remediation, groundwater control, treatment delivery, and recovery applications, as well as utility crossings and other horizontal drilling projects where alignment, placement, and controlled execution are critical.“When Mike and I founded Directional Technologies in 1992, we built it on a foundation of teamwork and a personal commitment to our customers' success,” said Kathy Sequino, Co-Founder.“I have the utmost confidence in the leadership team's ability to uphold these core principles. Our deep sense of partnership and teamwork with our clients will remain the cornerstone of DTI for decades to come.”“Growing up in this business has given me a unique perspective on the grit and innovation required to solve our clients' most complex challenges,” said Meg Sequino, President.“As we move into this next chapter, my priority is to maintain the seamless field execution and technical excellence that my parents established, while evolving our capabilities for the future. We are not just transitioning leadership; we are reinforcing our family's multi-generational commitment to being the most reliable partner in the industry.”An Experienced Partner for Complex Environmental and Utility ProjectsDirectional Technologies (DTI) is a specialized partner for complex environmental and utility installations where geology, site conditions, active infrastructure, and strict accuracy dictate project success. By combining advanced directional drilling with in-house engineering and geological support, DTI plans and executes technically demanding installations with a focus on safety, reliability, long-term performance, and minimal surface disruption.Environmental ApplicationsDTI designs horizontal directional wells that follow the exact geometry of contamination plumes, groundwater movement, treatment zones, and recovery areas, maximizing coverage while dramatically reducing the system's surface footprint. DTI's environmental remediation and control capabilities support a wide range of specialized technologies, including:- Soil Vapor Extraction (SVE) and Multi-Phase Extraction (MPE)- Air sparging and air-ozone sparging- In Situ Chemical Oxidation (ISCO)- Injection- Direct push- Thermal treatment- Free product recovery- Groundwater control- Coal Ash Dewatering- Utility ApplicationsDTI provides precision horizontal drilling for utility infrastructure requiring careful execution beneath challenging or sensitive project areas. Its utility work includes horizontal drilling applications where infrastructure must be installed with controlled execution and minimal disruption to surrounding roads, facilities, waterways, wetlands, and other sensitive areas.Women-owned and Safety-focusedDirectional Technologies is a certified women-owned small business. The company maintains a safety-first culture, and on-site personnel hold OSHA 10-hour, OSHA 30-hour, and HAZWOPER 40-hour certifications.About Directional Technologies, Inc.Directional Technologies (DTI) specializes in complex horizontal directional drilling solutions for environmental remediation and utility infrastructure projects. Working closely with engineers, environmental consultants, contractors, and project owners, DTI delivers precision installations in challenging geological conditions and environmentally sensitive environments. The company's expertise includes horizontal remediation wells, utility crossings, and technically demanding drilling applications where experience, planning, and execution are critical to project success.

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Directional Technologies Enters Next Chapter Under Second-Generation Sequino Family Leadership News Provided By Grand Marketing Solutions September 22, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional



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