Transunion And Permutive Partner To Expand Addressable Reach And Improve Advertising Performance Across Open Internet

Permutive delivers expanded TransUnion audience reach

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TransUnion and Permutive today announced a new integration that enables advertisers to activate TransUnion audiences directly across Permutive's global network of publishers, expanding addressable reach across the open internet while improving the accuracy and performance of advertising campaigns.Early testing shows a demonstrable increase in deterministic scale and performance. A financial services advertiser utilizing TransUnion audiences and buying inventory on a leading business publication saw a 12x increase in addressable impressions, reached 5x more consumers, and exceeded the target key performance metric by 170 percent. The integration of one of the largest data companies with direct publisher intelligence is proving the impact of moving beyond single-identifier strategies to a multi-signal identity foundation.“Advertisers are under increasing pressure to make every impression count,” said Joe Root, CEO and co-founder of Permutive. "Addressability represents the next major unlock for programmatic. By working directly with our publisher customers and TransUnion, we've demonstrated a solution to one of programmatic's biggest challenges. Now brands can activate high-quality data directly within premium inventory in a way that extends reach and addressability across the open internet while improving campaign performance.”Unlike traditional approaches that rely on a single identifier or limited signal, this integration is anchored in the full breadth of the TransUnion identity graph. With this multi-signal identity foundation, TransUnion audiences enable both greater scale and greater precision, helping marketers reach more of the right consumers consistently across channels.“Marketers don't just need more reach. They need better reach,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Marketing Solutions at TransUnion.“By bringing the full power of our identity graph into Permutive's ecosystem, we're helping advertisers connect with more consumers in a way that is both more accurate and more actionable. That ultimately leads to stronger performance and more efficient media investment.”TransUnion's identity-driven approach connects fragmented data signals across devices, channels and platforms, enabling identity resolution across first- and third-party data, supporting multiple ID frameworks and enabling cross-channel audience targeting. This creates a more complete and durable view of the consumer, resulting in more reliable targeting and stronger campaign performance. The integration helps advertisers feel more confident in their ability to reach the right consumers across their desired publisher channels.“We're always looking for ways to drive a competitive advantage for our clients,” said Jim Williams, CEO of KWG, a leading independent agency focused on delivering measurable and deep consumer connections.“Being able to activate trusted TransUnion audiences across premium publisher environments, while maintaining a privacy-first approach, opens up new opportunities to improve both reach and performance.”The news first appeared in AdExchanger.About PermutivePermutive is an audience platform built on edge computing that enables publishers and advertisers to reach audiences in a privacy-first way. Its technology processes user data in real time, helping programmatic buyers and sellers maximize addressability without sacrificing user privacy.About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)TransUnion is a global information and insights company with more than 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. Through our TruTM picture of each person, we provide an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. We call this Information for Good- and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

Rich Cherecwich

Off the Record Media

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TransUnion and Permutive partner to expand addressable reach and improve advertising performance across open internet News Provided By WIT Strategy September 22, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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