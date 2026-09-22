Cybersecurity Marketing Society Opens 2026 Marquee Awards Nominations Ahead Of Cybermarketingcon

Submit Marquee Award nominations by Sept 30

A conference for cybersecurity GTM leaders in Austin

Categories for individual marketers and cybersecurity vendors; Winners announced at CyberMarketingCon

- Gianna Whitver, Co-Founder and CEO of the Cybersecurity Marketing SocietyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cybersecurity Marketing Society, the industry's only global, dedicated community platform for empowering cybersecurity marketers, has opened nominations for the 2026 Marquee Awards, the Society's annual program recognizing standout individuals, teams, vendors, agencies, partners, and campaigns across the cybersecurity marketing and go-to-market community.Nominations are open through September 30, 2026, with winners to be announced during the Marquee Awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, November 17, at CyberMarketingCon, taking place November 15-18 in Austin, Texas.The Marquee Awards are designed to recognize the people and organizations doing exceptional work across cybersecurity marketing, from demand generation, product marketing, field marketing, communications, and partner marketing to agencies, technology providers, analysts, media brands, and other partners that support the industry.Individual marketer nominations are free to submit, and marketers may nominate themselves or recognize a peer, colleague, mentor, or other deserving member of the cybersecurity marketing community. Separate vendor, agency, and partner categories are also open for submissions.“Cybersecurity marketers do incredibly specialized, creative, and challenging work, and too much of that work happens behind the scenes,” said Gianna Whitver, Co-Founder and CEO of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society.“The Marquee Awards give our community a chance to stop, recognize the people and partners making a real impact, and celebrate that work together. Whether you want to nominate a colleague who deserves the spotlight or put your own work forward, we want to hear from you.”2026 Marquee Awards Recognize Excellence Across Cybersecurity MarketingThe 2026 individual marketer categories span a wide range of specialties and career stages, including Best Cyber Product Marketer, Best Cyber Demand Gen Pro, Best Cyber Field Marketer, Best Cyber Channel/Partner Marketer, Best Brand, Communications & PR Marketer, Best Cyber Marketing Ops Pro, Best 1-Person Marketing Team, Cyber Marketing Mentor of the Year, CMO and Head of Marketing categories, and more.Vendor, agency, and partner categories recognize organizations and professionals supporting cybersecurity marketing teams, including Best Cyber PR Agency, Best Cyber MOPS Agency, AI Tool of the Year, Best Analyst Firm, Best Buyer Intent Tool, Marketing Agency of the Year, Paid Advertising Agency of the Year, Best Webinar Partner, Best Cyber Media Brand, Best Cybersecurity Podcast, and other specialized categories.Nominees will be notified in advance of CyberMarketingCon, with winners announced during the Marquee Awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 17.Submit a Marquee Awards nomination by September 30. View categories and submit a nomination at .CyberMarketingCon 2026 Returns to Austin November 15-18The Marquee Awards ceremony is part of CyberMarketingCon 2026, the Cybersecurity Marketing Society's flagship conference built specifically for cybersecurity marketing and GTM professionals. The four-day event will bring the community together for role-specific education, hands-on workshops, peer learning, and networking across cybersecurity marketing disciplines.CyberMarketingCon will feature sessions and experiences spanning product marketing, demand generation, field and event marketing, brand and communications, community and customer marketing, marketing operations, channel and partner marketing, GovCon and public sector GTM, executive leadership, and more. The event also includes the CyberCMO and CyberCEO Summits within the broader conference program.Attendees can participate in person in Austin or virtually, with replay access available for most conference sessions.“CyberMarketingCon has always been about bringing together people who understand the unique challenges of marketing and go-to-market in cybersecurity,” Whitver added.“The awards are one of the most fun and meaningful moments of the week because the community gets to recognize its own. We hope people will submit nominations, celebrate the great work happening across the industry, and join us in Austin.”Key Dates:▶ September 30: Marquee Awards nomination deadline▶ October 1: CyberMarketingCon ticket prices increase▶ November 15-18: CyberMarketingCon 2026 in Austin, Texas▶ November 17: Marquee Awards ceremonyCyberMarketingCon ticket pricing increases on October 1, with in-person, virtual, and one-day ticket options currently available.Submit a Marquee Awards nomination:Register for CyberMarketingCon 2026: purchase-ticketsAbout the Cybersecurity Marketing SocietyFounded in 2020, The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society) is the only dedicated community platform for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally. The mission of the Society is to bring continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing, and incredibly important industry. Led by cybersecurity marketing and community-building experts Gianna Whitver and Maria Velasquez, the Society has over 5,000 members today. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at

Jen V. for

Cybersecurity Marketing Society

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Cybersecurity Marketing Society Opens 2026 Marquee Awards Nominations Ahead of CyberMarketingCon News Provided By JVAN Consulting, LLC September 22, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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