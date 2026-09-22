SOSS Bros Brings Its 'Sauce Over Everything' Philosophy To A Versatile All Purpose Sauce Lineup

Four distinct SOSS Bros flavors that go on everything

Miami-based sauce brand builds on a family recipe with smoky, creamy and zesty sauces made for wings, burgers, tacos, fries and more

- Hesham Hafez, Founder & CEO of SOSS BrosMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOSS Bros, the Miami based sauce brand, is building on its roots with a lineup of versatile sauces designed to bring bold flavor to everything from chicken wings and burgers to tacos, sandwiches, fries and grilled foods.The story began with SOSS, founded by Hesham Hafez around a smoky chipotle family recipe and a simple idea: create a sauce flavorful and versatile enough that people would want to put it on almost anything.The brand later evolved into SOSS Bros when Karim Hafez and Lance joined Hesham, bringing the brothers together around a growing business and a shared vision for what SOSS could become.“We never wanted SOSS to be one of those bottles you buy for one specific meal and then forget about in the refrigerator,” said Hesham Hafez, founder of SOSS.“From the beginning, I wanted to make something with enough flavor and versatility that you could put it on wings tonight, a burger tomorrow and your breakfast the next morning.”The roots of the brand trace back to Hesham's smoky chipotle family recipe. What began as SOSS eventually became something bigger as the sauce gained attention beyond family and friends.As demand grew, Karim and Lance joined Hesham, and SOSS evolved into SOSS Bros. The new name represented more than an expansion of the business. It reflected the brothers coming together to build the brand while preserving the sauce and flavor that started it.“SOSS doesn't fit neatly into one traditional sauce category,” said Karim Hafez, co founder of SOSS Bros.“It brings together the smoky flavor of chipotle, a creamy texture and balanced heat, but what really makes SOSS different is its versatility. We think of it as an everything sauce, something you can put on wings, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, fries and whatever else you're eating.”That versatility has become central to the SOSS Bros identity. Rather than creating a condiment intended for only one type of food, SOSS Bros develops sauces that can be used for dipping, spreading, dressing, marinating and finishing meals.The company's smoky, creamy and zesty flavor profiles allow SOSS to cross several familiar condiment categories, including creamy hot sauce, chipotle sauce, dipping sauce and wing sauce, while remaining versatile enough for burgers, tacos, sandwiches, fries, eggs, grilled meats, vegetables and other everyday foods.SOSS Bros describes that versatility simply as an everything sauce. The idea isn't that every meal should taste the same. It's that one well balanced sauce can work across many different foods.Real chipotle peppers play an important role in the signature SOSS flavor profile, delivering smokiness and heat without making heat the only point of the sauce. The brand's approach combines spice, creamy texture and complementary flavors designed to enhance food rather than overpower it.That approach carries across the SOSS Bros lineup, with flavors ranging from smoky chipotle and the creamy, herb-forward Ranch Killer to habanero heat and the savory fusion of Spicy Creamy Soy.Whether used as a creamy hot sauce for wings, a spread for a burger, a dipping sauce for fries or a finishing sauce for tacos, SOSS is designed around the same principle that inspired the original recipe: versatility.“We're not trying to be the hottest sauce,” said Hesham Hafez, founder of SOSS.“It's about bold flavor, balanced heat and complementing the food, not overpowering it. That's what SOSS is about.”Today, SOSS Bros continues to build on the sauce Hesham originally created while expanding its lineup and introducing the brand to more consumers.“Our goal is pretty simple,” said Hesham Hafez.“We want SOSS to be the bottle people reach for without having to think about it. Whatever you're eating, put some SOSS on it.”Consumers can explore the SOSS Bros lineup, discover serving ideas and learn more about the brand at SOSSbros.About SOSS BrosSOSS Bros is a Miami, Florida based sauce company that grew from SOSS, originally founded by Hesham Hafez around a smoky chipotle family recipe. The brand evolved into SOSS Bros when Karim Hafez and Lance joined Hesham to build the business together.SOSS Bros creates smoky, creamy and zesty sauces designed for dipping, spreading, dressing, marinating and pairing with a wide variety of foods.For more information, visit SOSSbros.

Hesham Hafez

SOSS Bros LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SOSS Bros Brings Its 'Sauce Over Everything' Philosophy to a Versatile All Purpose Sauce Lineup News Provided By SOSS Bros LLC September 22, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.