Xsponse Names Richie Perna Chief Revenue Officer To Lead National Growth Strategy

XSponse

Richie Perna, Chief Revenue Officer

Security industry executive joins XSponse following strategic investment from Armory Capital to drive demand, expand key markets and accelerate national growth

- Richie Perna, Chief Revenue Officer MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XSponse, a provider of connected safety and emergency response technology, today announced the appointment of Richie Perna as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective September 19. Perna will lead XSponse's national go-to-market strategy as the company moves into its next phase of growth and market expansion.Perna joins XSponse at a pivotal point in the company's growth. Following a recent strategic investment from Armory Capital, XSponse is accelerating its national expansion and moving from a period of rapid product development into a more aggressive phase of market development, demand creation and commercial growth.The appointment also reunites Perna with XSponse CEO Lee Mandel, with whom he spent nearly eight years building strategy, expanding into new markets and scaling a security business through a successful exit.“Richie is not a traditional CRO, and that is exactly why I wanted him in this role,” said Lee Mandel, CEO of XSponse.“He is a market maker. He understands customers and this industry, knows how to create demand where it doesn't yet exist, and has the ability to build relationships and open doors that very few people can. I've already built a business alongside Richie, and I know what happens when we put the right product in front of him. Bringing him to XSponse full time is a major part of our plan to take this company nationwide.”As CRO, Perna's role will extend well beyond traditional sales leadership, with broad responsibility for how XSponse is positioned, brought to market and expanded nationally. He will lead the company's go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships, channel development and demand creation, with K-12 as a core focus, while building the market presence and commercial momentum needed for XSponse's next stage of growth.A major part of that strategy will be simplifying how XSponse goes to market. The company has developed a broad connected technology ecosystem in a relatively short period of time, and Perna will focus on bringing those capabilities to customers through clearly defined solutions built around specific operational and safety challenges.“We have incredible technology, but great technology by itself doesn't build a great company,” said Perna.“The market has to understand it, customers have to want it, and partners have to know how to bring it to their customers. That's where I see the opportunity. My job is to help make XSponse a company that people across this industry know, create real demand for what we've built, and put us in the rooms and markets where we belong.”Perna most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Day Automation / Stark Tech, where his work centered on strategic growth, market development and large-scale school safety and security initiatives. His experience spans physical security, public address and intercom systems, emergency communications and mass notification, access control, video surveillance, lockdown systems and integrated life-safety technology.Throughout his career, Perna has worked closely with school district leaders, technology and facilities professionals, public safety stakeholders, consultants, manufacturers, integrators and other industry partners. His approach has consistently centered on understanding the customer's actual operational challenge first, then bringing together the technology, relationships and strategy needed to solve it.“Security and communications have become too fragmented,” Perna added.“ Customers need technology that connects seamlessly with their operations, strengthens performance and delivers meaningful value. They need systems that work together and give people better information when something happens. XSponse has an opportunity to become the connective layer across that environment. That's a much bigger story than any one product.”For more information about XSponse, visit .-END-About XSponseXSponse is a connected safety and security technology company focused on improving detection, communication, alerting and emergency response. Designed and built by experienced security integrators, XSponse's platform integrates with existing infrastructure while connecting technologies that have traditionally operated independently. From everyday communications to critical incidents, XSponse helps organizations create a more connected, informed and actionable approach to safety. For more information about XSponse, visit .

Bill Corbett Jr.

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XSponse Names Richie Perna Chief Revenue Officer to Lead National Growth Strategy News Provided By Corbett Public Relations September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology



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