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Rice Milling Machines Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Rice Milling Machines Market Forecast To Hit $2.2Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The rice milling machines market has seen significant expansion lately, driven by various factors related to agriculture and food processing. With rising rice consumption worldwide and advancements in milling technology, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of rice milling machines.

Rice Milling Machines Market Size and Expected Growth

The rice milling machines market has demonstrated solid growth over recent years, with its value projected to rise from $1.59 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth during this period is largely fueled by increased mechanization in agricultural processing, expanding global rice consumption, the development of commercial milling facilities, heightened standards for rice quality, and growing investments in food processing infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. This forecasted expansion is expected to be driven by the adoption of smart milling technologies, growing demand for automation, a focus on operational efficiency, increased rice exports, and the rise of sustainable, energy-efficient processing solutions. Key trends include a push for higher rice recovery rates, minimizing grain breakage, wider use of compact and portable milling units, and more integrated multi-stage processing systems, along with growth in small-scale and cooperative milling operations.

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Understanding Rice Milling Machines and Their Role

Rice milling machines are specialized industrial equipment designed to transform paddy into consumable rice through various steps like cleaning, husking, whitening, polishing, grading, and sorting. Their purpose is to enhance milling productivity, minimize grain damage, and improve the quality of rice for both commercial and industrial use. These machines range from standalone units to fully automated, integrated systems deployed in large-scale rice processing facilities, enabling efficient and consistent output.

How Rising Agricultural Activities Support Market Expansion

The growth of agricultural activities is a fundamental driver propelling the rice milling machines market forward. Agricultural activities encompass all tasks related to crop cultivation, livestock management, and production of raw food materials for consumption and trade. As the global population expands, food demand surges, motivating farmers to increase cultivation acreage and boost output to satisfy consumption needs. Rice milling machines play a critical role by efficiently converting the harvested paddy into edible rice, thereby reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing the value of farmers' products. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) reported that the gross value of agricultural production in Australia reached approximately A$100.3 billion (USD 66.2 billion) in 2024–25, reflecting a roughly 45% rise over the past two decades. This long-term increase in agricultural activity highlights the growing demand for effective milling equipment.

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Increasing Rice Consumption as a Key Growth Catalyst

The rise in rice consumption worldwide significantly contributes to the expansion of the rice milling machines market. Rice consumption refers to the overall demand for rice as a staple food across homes and food industries. Factors such as population growth, evolving dietary habits, and rice's status as a primary staple-especially in Asia-are boosting demand. Rice milling machines facilitate this demand by processing paddy into high-quality, ready-to-eat rice with better yields and efficiency. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that in 2023–24, the average daily consumption of flour, rice, and other grains in Australia was 31.6 grams per person, up from 30.3 grams the previous year. This upward trend in rice intake underscores the market's growth potential.

Regional Overview and Market Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the rice milling machines market, reflecting strong demand and established infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid agricultural development and increasing rice production. The market analysis also covers regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on evolving market trends and opportunities.

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Rice Milling Machines Market Forecast To Hit $2.2Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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