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Rice Steaming Cart Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Rice Steaming Cart Market Expected To Witness Steady 7.1% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The rice steaming cart market has witnessed substantial growth recently, driven by evolving consumer habits and expanding food service sectors. With urban lifestyles becoming busier and a rising appetite for convenient meal options, this market is primed for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading trends, and regional insights shaping the future of rice steaming carts.

Market Growth and Forecast for the Rice Steaming Cart Market

The rice steaming cart market has shown impressive growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.45 billion in 2025 to $0.48 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This progress during the historical period has been driven by rising street food consumption, growth in the food service industry, increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, greater demand for portable food preparation tools, and heightened investments in hospitality infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $0.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include heightened demand for mobile catering solutions, greater adoption of energy-efficient food equipment, increased investments in food vending infrastructure, expansion of organized food service outlets, and a stronger preference for multifunctional food serving systems. Key trends anticipated during this period involve a surge in demand for portable vending units, broader use of temperature retention and moisture control technologies, a rise in multifunctional steaming and serving carts, a preference for compact and lightweight equipment, and the ongoing growth of street food and mobile catering businesses.

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Understanding Rice Steaming Carts and Their Function

A rice steaming cart is essentially a mobile food vending unit designed to store, steam, and serve rice while keeping it at the ideal temperature and moisture level. These carts often feature insulated compartments or built-in heating systems that maintain rice freshness and readiness throughout the day. This makes them particularly popular in street food settings and mobile catering operations where consistent quality and convenience are critical.

Primary Driver Behind the Global Rice Steaming Cart Market

One of the main forces propelling the rice steaming cart market is the rising demand from street food vendors and quick-service restaurants. These outlets provide fast, affordable meals either through street vendors or limited-service fast-food chains, catering to consumers who seek convenient dining options due to time constraints in busy urban environments. Rice steaming carts enable these businesses to prepare large quantities of rice efficiently, keep it warm for extended periods, and serve customers quickly during peak times. For example, Domino's Pizza, Inc., a prominent US-based pizza chain, added around 775 new stores worldwide in 2024, bringing its total store count to 21,366 by February 2025. This expansion highlights the growing need for equipment like rice steaming carts in fast-paced food service operations.

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How Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Urbanization Boost Market Demand

Another key growth factor is the increasing preference for convenient and on-the-go food consumption, driven by rapid urbanization and busy lifestyles. As more people in cities face time constraints, they gravitate toward ready-to-eat meals that require minimal preparation and are portable. This shift fuels the demand for compact and efficient cooking equipment such as rice steaming carts, which support quick meal preparation and serving in commercial and mobile settings. For instance, a report by Food Manufacturers, a UK-based online platform, revealed that sales of on-the-go snacks grew by 39% in 2023 compared to 2022, with a further 4% increase recorded in 2024. These figures underscore consumer trends that directly boost the rice steaming cart market.

Increasing Popularity of Rice-Based Meals Stimulates Market Demand

The rising consumption of rice-based dishes is also a significant driver behind the rice steaming cart market's growth. Rice remains a staple food widely prepared in households, foodservice outlets, and commercial kitchens worldwide. The preference for convenient, affordable, and culturally familiar rice meals is rising, especially as urban consumers seek quick and efficient cooking solutions. This growing volume of rice meal preparation boosts demand for dedicated steaming carts that ensure consistent, high-capacity cooking. According to the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, domestic and residual rice use in the United States increased from 145.1 million hundredweight in 2022/23 to a record 162.0 million hundredweight in 2023/24, marking a rise of 16.9 million hundredweight. This data clearly reflects the expanding market need for rice steaming equipment.

Asia-Pacific's Leading Position in the Rice Steaming Cart Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for rice steaming carts and is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Rice Steaming Cart Market Expected To Witness Steady 7.1% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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