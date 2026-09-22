Salesfocus Solutions To Showcase Its SEC Rule 22C-2 Compliance Management Solution At Its Free September 23Rd Webinar

SFS Helps Asset Managers Streamline and Automate SEC Rule 22c-2 Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SalesFocus Solutions (SFS ), a leading fintech provider of Distribution Intelligence, Reporting, and Compliance solutions for the asset management industry, announced that it will showcase its latest MARS 22c-2 Compliance Management and Monitoring solution, designed to help asset managers streamline and automate SEC Rule 22c-2 compliance, improve visibility and control, reduce the burden on internal resources, and create a more efficient and scalable compliance process.“For many asset managers, Rule 22c-2 compliance remains a complex and resource-intensive process, often requiring teams to manage data across multiple intermediaries, systems, and workflows,” said Nicole Callies, Director of Sales and Account Management at SFS.“These fragmented processes can increase operational risk, consume valuable internal resources, and make it more difficult to consistently monitor, investigate, document, and report compliance activity.”“Our MARS 22c-2 Compliance Management application, combined with our optional full-service monitoring capabilities, is designed to significantly reduce that burden,” Callies continued.“MARS helps firms automate and centralize the compliance process while providing greater transparency, control, and scalability. We're excited to host a free webinar on September 23 to demonstrate how asset managers can improve the efficiency of their Rule 22c-2 compliance programs while potentially reducing the resources and costs required to manage their obligations.”SFS recognizes that every asset manager operates differently. Distribution organizations, products, intermediary relationships, channels, territories, risk parameters, and compliance requirements can vary significantly from firm to firm. Rather than requiring asset managers to conform to a rigid, one-size-fits-all compliance model, MARS is designed to adapt to each firm's specific business rules, prospectus requirements, workflows, and compliance processes.The MARS 22c-2 Compliance Management and Monitoring solution helps asset managers:.Reduce the internal resources and time required to manage Rule 22c-2 compliance..Monitor shareholder activity using flexible risk- and event-based rules tailored to each firm's specific prospectus and compliance requirements..Consolidate and monitor data across multiple intermediary and omnibus sources within a centralized compliance environment..Automatically identify and flag potentially non-conforming shareholder activity for further investigation..Research and validate flagged trades to help distinguish legitimate activity from potential violations and reduce false positives..Manage exceptions through an integrated workflow that tracks warnings, stops, reviews, resolutions, and supporting documentation..Work with intermediaries to obtain additional information when further research or clarification is required..Maintain detailed activity and audit reporting documenting the identification, investigation, status, and resolution of flagged activity..Support management, regulatory, compliance, and board reporting with comprehensive documentation and visibility into the compliance process.SFS will demonstrate the MARS 22c-2 Compliance Management and Monitoring solution during a free webinar on September 23, including how asset managers can streamline day-to-day compliance activities, reduce manual processes, improve oversight, and leverage a full-service monitoring model to reduce the demands placed on internal teams.To learn more about the MARS 22c-2 Compliance Management and Monitoring solution or to register for the September 23 webinar, contact Nicole Callies, Director of Sales and Account Management, at 414.795.6956 or....About SFS MARSSFS MARS is a fintech leader in Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management(MDM) for asset management firms. With a suite of advanced tools, including automated distribution intelligence insights, SFS enables firms to gain deep insights into their market performance and optimize their sales and marketing strategies. Trusted by top 100 AUM asset managers, SFS continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the evolving financial landscape. More information about SFS can be found at: .

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SalesFocus Solutions to Showcase its SEC Rule 22C-2 Compliance Management Solution at its Free September 23rd Webinar News Provided By SalesFocus Solutions September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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