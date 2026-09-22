Rabbu And SMF Cost Segregation Advisors Announce Exclusive Partnership For Short-Term Rental Investors

Limited-time offer brings engineering-based cost seg studies for small rentals to a starting price of $1,500 ($250 off)*

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CHICAGO, IL - Rabbu, the leading short-term rental marketplace, today announced an exclusive partnership with SMF Cost Segregation Advisors to make engineering-based cost segregation studies more accessible and affordable for short-term rental investors nationwide. The partnership brings a tax strategy long associated with institutional real estate to individual investors evaluating, buying, and selling Airbnb rental properties.To launch the partnership, investors referred by Rabbu will receive $250 off their SMF final report on qualifying short-term rental properties purchased on or after September 1, 2026, for a limited time (September 15 - November 15, 2026), bringing studies to a starting price of $1,500.* Terms and conditions apply. See the SMF Flat Fee Pricing Guide, and include“Rabbu” as the referral source when requesting a free initial property evaluation via the Contact Us page.SMF will also power the cost segregation logic behind Rabbu's proprietary AI chat tool, accessible from the homepage at rabbu, helping investors explore a property's potential depreciation benefits alongside its investment prospects and understand when a formal study could make sense.“We're excited to bring individual investors access to an institutional-level tax break without the institutional-level price tag,” said Max Segal, Managing Partner of SMF Cost Segregation Advisors.“SMF focuses exclusively on small rental properties, typically one to 10 units, because these owners deserve specialized engineering expertise at a price that fits their investment. With Rabbu, cost segregation becomes part of every STR purchase conversation before an investor ever orders a study.”The opportunity extends to sellers. A cost segregation study commissioned before listing can illustrate a property's potential accelerated depreciation benefits to prospective buyers, which can strengthen the investment case and support a higher asking price. A seller's study does not establish a buyer's deductions, which depend on the buyer's purchase price, allocation and tax circumstances.“We're excited to bring cost segregation directly into the way people discover and evaluate properties on Rabbu,” said Emir Dukic, CEO of Rabbu.“We see cost segregation becoming part of every STR purchase conversation, and it deserves a place in the seller's strategy too. A seller who explores cost segregation before going to market gives buyers a clearer picture of potential after-tax value and can achieve a stronger sale price.”Cost segregation may accelerate depreciation deductions. AI feedback is preliminary and does not replace an engineering study or tax advice. Tax benefits are not guaranteed; investors should consult a qualified tax adviser.Offer Terms and Conditions*Offer valid September 15 - November 15, 2026 (the“Offer Period”) offered by SMF Cost Segregation Advisors (“SMF”). To qualify, an investor must be referred directly by Rabbu (via the Rabbu AI chat tool, a Rabbu referral code or link, or by naming“Rabbu” as the referral source on smfcostseg), operate the property as a short-term rental, and have purchased it on or after September 1, 2026, as evidenced by the closing statement. Engagement must be signed during the Offer Period; a discount will be applied to the final payment. Limit one discount per property. Not combinable with other SMF discounts or referral credits, no cash value, non-transferable, and not applicable to prior engagements. Standard SMF engagement terms apply; SMF may modify or end the Offer at any time. Void where prohibited.About RabbuRabbu is a short-term rental investment marketplace that helps investors find, evaluate, finance and acquire Airbnb-style rental properties, combining listings and income data with investment tools and specialized real estate professionals. Learn more at rabbu.About SMF Cost Segregation AdvisorsSMF Cost Segregation Advisors is an engineering-based cost segregation firm specializing in 1-10 unit investment properties nationwide, including single-family homes, short-term rentals, small multifamily, townhomes and condos. SMF makes cost segregation fast and affordable with virtual site visits, pricing starting at $1,750, and studies completed in 1-3 business days. Learn more at SMFcostseg.Media ContactsSMF Cost Segregation AdvisorsMax SegalManaging Partner...

Emir Dukic

Rabbu

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Rabbu and SMF Cost Segregation Advisors Announce Exclusive Partnership for Short-Term Rental Investors News Provided By Rabbu September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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