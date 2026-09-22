Revivehealth Launches Ask Revive, An AI Assistant Built To Guide Members Through Whole-Person Care

ReviveHealth, Inc.

Julie Marshall, PhD, Chief of Clinical Psychology

Real-time assistant helps members get answers to their questions, find the right care, and take their next step, all in one conversation.

- Julie Marshall, PhD, Chief of Clinical PsychologyPONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive), the leading integrated whole-person healthcare platform serving employers and their workforces, today announced the launch of Ask Revive, an AI-powered assistant that answers benefits questions, asks the right questions to understand what members need, and points them to the right care, with an appointment booked in minutes. The launch marks the next step in a broader roadmap of AI-powered capabilities Revive plans to bring to members and employers.The launch comes as consumers increasingly turn to AI for help navigating healthcare. According to KFF, 27% of U.S. adults have used AI to look up symptoms or health conditions in the past year, while 16% have used it to help decide whether to seek medical care. At the same time, Pew Research Center found that half of Americans have difficulty determining whether the health information they encounter is accurate, underscoring the need for AI tools built with clinical oversight, trusted information, and accountability.1,2That need shaped Ask Revive from the beginning. Ask Revive operates within Revive's care ecosystem and is designed around a member's benefits, care options, and individual context. Every response is grounded in reliable, validated information, and clinical decisions remain with human licensed care providers. Its development was rooted in Revive's AI Principles, guided by Revive's AI Advisory Board, a cross-functional group of clinicians, pharmacists, and technology and security leaders, and shaped by direct feedback from members who tested early versions and helped co-design the experience before launch. The system is continuously monitored for accuracy in production."We wanted Ask Revive to do more than provide a generic answer. We wanted it to help members make sense of what they need, understand the care options available to them, and take the next step,” said Dr. Julie Marshall, Chief of Clinical Psychology at Revive.“That's why we built it directly into the Revive experience members already know and trust, with clinical oversight and clear boundaries from the start.""The opportunity was finding safety through constraint-making sure that the AI is presenting real data from our trusted systems, said Daniel Schultz, lead Ask Revive engineer at Revive. "Getting a member to the care they deserve means being just as careful about what the assistant can do as what the assistant should do."Ask Revive builds on recent enhancements to the Revive member experience, including self-scheduling for mental health appointments and a redesigned scheduling experience, creating a more connected path from question to care. Ask Revive ties that experience together, giving members a single place to ask, understand, and act.Ask Revive is now available to members through the Revive member platform.1. Alex Montero, et al; KFF Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust: Use of AI For Health Information and Advice; March 25, 2026,2. Giancarlo Pasquini, et al; Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?; April 7, 2026,About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability.Media Contact:

Anthony Brown

ReviveHealth, Inc.

+1 888-220-6650

email us here

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ReviveHealth Launches Ask Revive, an AI Assistant Built to Guide Members Through Whole-Person Care News Provided By ReviveHealth, Inc. September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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