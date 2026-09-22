Van Holten's® Introduces A Bold New Look And Cleaner Label For Pickle-In-A-Pouch

A Cleaner Label With the Same Pickle Energy

A Cleaner Label With the Same Pickle Energy

Unapologetically Pickle-In-A-Pouch

A cleaner label meets a bolder look from the brand that's always been Unapologetically Pickled

- Eric GirardWATERLOO, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Van Holten's, the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch, is removing Yellow 5 from its pickle lineup while rolling out bold new packaging designed to bring more personality to the shelf.Beginning this fall, Van Holten's products will start showing up in newly designed pouches with stronger graphics, bigger characters and a look that better reflects the brand fans know today.“We've always believed a pickle should be allowed to have a little personality,” said Eric Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten's.“The new packaging is bolder, more fun and a lot more us. We kept the bold primary colors that have always made Van Holten's easy to recognize while giving the brand more room to show off its Unapologetically Pickled personality.”A Cleaner Label With the Same Pickle EnergyAlong with the packaging refresh, Van Holten's is moving its pickle lineup to recipes made without Yellow 5, creating a cleaner ingredient statement.Van Holten's has already been producing Pickle-In-A-Pouch without artificial food dye for the European Union market for nearly two years, providing a proven foundation for the broader U.S. rollout.“That experience gave us confidence that we could make the change without giving up the flavor people expect from us,” said Steve Byrnes, President of Van Holten's.“Now we're pairing that cleaner label with packaging that feels more like Van Holten's today. The label gets cleaner and the look gets bolder, but it still delivers the same signature flavor people know.”What isn't changing is the part that matters most: the bold flavor, grab-and-go convenience and unmistakable Van Holten's personality fans expect.For retailers and distributors, the transition is designed to be simple. UPCs, item numbers, product sizes and merchandising remain unchanged, allowing the new packaging to flow naturally through existing distribution and onto store shelves. As part of the overall product update, shelf life will move from 24 months to 18 months.“This is definitely not an overnight wardrobe change,” Girard said.“For a while, shoppers may see the current pouch and the new pouch sitting right next to each other as inventory works its way through the system. The look is evolving, but it will still be unmistakably Van Holten's.”Customers can expect to see the new look appearing on shelves throughout fall 2026 and continuing as inventory transitions across retailers and wholesalers.About Van Holten'sFounded in 1898 and based in Waterloo, Wisconsin, Van Holten's is the proud maker of the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch and a leader in bold, convenient snacking. Its lineup includes fan-favorite Pickle-In-A-Pouch varieties, Pickle-Ice freezer pops, Unapologetically Pickled Eggs, innovative new products and licensed collaborations. Van Holten's continues to bring big flavor, fun and Unapologetically Pickled personality to snack lovers everywhere.

Eric Girard



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Van Holten's® Introduces a Bold New Look and Cleaner Label for Pickle-In-A-Pouch News Provided By Van Holten's September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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