Robert“Chef Rob” Bleifer, Former Food Network Executive Chef, Joins Noah's Kitchen In Louisville, Kentucky

Chef Robert Bleifer

Robert“Chef Rob” Bleifer brings 24 years of Food Network experience to Noah's Kitchen in Louisville, Kentucky, where 100% of profits support local nonprofits.

- Robert "Chef Rob" Bleifer

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert "Chef Rob" Bleifer, Former Executive Chef of Food Network, Joins Noah's Kitchen

Acclaimed culinary leader Robert "Chef Rob" Bleifer brings more than three decades of experience to a restaurant that donates 100% of its profits to local nonprofits.

Robert "Chef Rob" Bleifer, former Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Production for Food Network, has joined Noah's Kitchen as Executive Chef, bringing more than three decades of culinary leadership, television production expertise, and fine dining experience to Louisville's purpose-driven restaurant that donates 100% of its profits to local community organizations through Noah's Movement.

Bleifer's arrival marks a significant milestone for the restaurant as it continues to grow following a remarkable first year in which more than $150,000 was donated to local community organizations through Noah's Movement.

A chef since 1993, Bleifer trained at the prestigious French Culinary Institute in New York City before beginning his career at the acclaimed Park Avenue Café under celebrated chef David Burke. He later joined Food Network as a freelance food stylist and spent the next 24 years rising through the organization to become Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Production.

During his tenure at Food Network, Bleifer managed a team of food stylists and recipe developers while overseeing culinary production for television programming, Food Network Magazine, photography, recipe development, special events, catering, and collaborations with celebrity chefs, production teams, photographers, and national brand partners.

After relocating to Louisville with his family, Bleifer sought an opportunity where his culinary expertise could create a meaningful impact beyond the plate.

That opportunity was Noah's Kitchen.

“When I learned about Noah's Kitchen and its commitment to donating 100% of its profits through Noah's Movement, I knew this was unlike anything I'd seen in the restaurant industry,” said Bleifer.“It's rare to find an organization where exceptional food and genuine purpose are equally important. I'm excited to help elevate the culinary experience while contributing to something that truly makes a difference.”

Founded by Adam Ursprung, Noah's Kitchen was built on the belief that a restaurant can be both financially sustainable and socially impactful. Every meal served helps fund Noah's Movement, which supports organizations addressing foster care, addiction recovery, anti-human trafficking initiatives, families in crisis, and other critical community needs.

“This is an incredible moment for Noah's Kitchen,” said Ursprung.“Chef Robert Bleifer brings world-class culinary experience, creativity, and leadership to our team. His decision to join our mission speaks volumes about what we're building here in Louisville. Together, we're proving that a restaurant can deliver an exceptional dining experience while changing lives in the community.”

Guests can expect new menu innovation, elevated culinary offerings, seasonal features, and continued refinement of Noah's Kitchen's already popular breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and catering menus under Bleifer's leadership.

Noah's Kitchen has already earned regional and national attention for its innovative mission of donating 100% of its profits to local community organizations. The addition of Robert "Chef Rob" Bleifer further strengthens the restaurant's commitment to becoming one of the country's most unique purpose-driven dining destinations while continuing to elevate its culinary offerings and guest experience.

About Noah's Kitchen:

Located at 9850 Von Allmen Ct., Ste 101 in Louisville, Kentucky, Noah's Kitchen is a chef-driven restaurant serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and catering. Through Noah's Movement, 100% of the restaurant's profits are donated to local community organizations, proving that every meal can make a meaningful difference. For more information, visit eatatnoahskitchen.

Media interviews, restaurant tours, cooking demonstrations, and on-air segments with Robert "Chef Rob" Bleifer and founder Adam Ursprung are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Michelle Heffernan, Founder/Chief Marketing Officer

Hen Haus Marketing

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502-767-4269

Michelle Heffernan

Hen Haus Marketing

+1 502-767-4269

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Robert“Chef Rob” Bleifer, Former Food Network Executive Chef, Joins Noah's Kitchen in Louisville, Kentucky News Provided By Hen Haus Marketing September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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