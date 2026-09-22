Sarantos Releases 'Just Say Yes,' A Party Anthem About Seizing The Moment

Chicago singer-songwriter Sarantos releases a feel-good anthem about letting go, taking chances, and choosing one unforgettable night with zero regrets

NILES, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent recording artist and songwriter Sarantos is back with Just Say Yes, a high-energy new single built for festival crowds, neon nights, packed dance floors, and anyone ready to stop overthinking life. Blending pop, dance, and world music influences with a bold 125 BPM pulse, Just Say Yes captures the electric feeling of one wild night where hesitation disappears and the only answer left is yes.Inspired by the explosive energy of artists like Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and The Black Eyed Peas, Just Say Yes is a hands-in-the-air anthem designed to make listeners move. From the opening call of Woo! One life, one night, let's light it up, the song launches into a celebration of courage, freedom, connection, and the kind of unforgettable night that reminds people they are still alive.The track centers on a simple but universal message: life is short, the moment is here, and sometimes the best thing you can do is stop doubting yourself and say yes.Just Say Yes is more than a party song. Under the bright lights, DJ energy, pulsing bass, and crowd chants, Sarantos taps into something deeply relatable. Everyone has stood at the edge of a choice. Dance or stay still. Take the chance or walk away. Speak up or stay quiet. Live fully or play it safe. This song turns that decision into an anthem.Just Say Yes is my reminder that sometimes the moment does not need another excuse, another delay, or another reason to wait, says Sarantos. Sometimes life is screaming at you through the speakers, the lights, the crowd, and your own heartbeat. You just have to say yes.The official lyric video and music video extend the song's larger-than-life energy with visuals inspired by massive outdoor festivals, DJ-driven concerts, neon lights, and crowds going wild with their hands in the air. The result is a vibrant world built around joy, motion, and pure release.For this release, Sarantos is also spotlighting Music Will, a nonprofit organization that supports youth through music education. Their mission helps young people build confidence, healing, and connection through the creative power of music.Music has always been one of the most powerful ways people find their voice, says Sarantos. Just Say Yes is about confidence and connection, so Music Will felt like the perfect charity to support with this song.Just Say Yes features Sarantos' signature independent spirit while expanding his sound into a brighter, bolder, more dance-driven lane. The song is written for playlists, parties, clubs, workout mixes, summer events, festival recaps, and anyone who needs a quick hit of fearless energy.With a musical key of F Major / G Major, a 4/4 drum groove, lead vocals, and a medium-tempo 125 BPM dance foundation, Just Say Yes is built to feel immediate, catchy, and crowd-ready.The song also ties into Sarantos' ongoing creative universe, including his Sarantos Uncut - The Story Behind the Songs video series, monthly poetry, book chapter content, lyric videos, music videos, instrumental releases, chord charts, and fan-focused social content. As always, Sarantos continues to build each song into a complete artistic campaign, giving listeners multiple ways to connect with the music.The new single Just Say Yes is available on major streaming platforms.Song Details:Artist: SarantosSong Title: Just Say YesRelease Date: August 3, 2026Genre: Pop, Dance, WorldMood: PartyBPM: 125Musical Key: F Major / G MajorLead Instrument: VocalsSong ISRC: QM-HDU-25-00008Video ISRC: QM-HDU-25-00048UPC: 742309744505Sounds Like: Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Black Eyed PeasCharity Spotlight: Music WillWebsite: /music/just-say-yesAbout SarantosSarantos is a Chicago-based solo music artist, singer-songwriter, and independent creator known for releasing emotionally honest, creatively diverse music across multiple genres. His work blends storytelling, personal reflection, humor, experimentation, and a deep commitment to connecting with listeners through songs, videos, books, poetry, and charitable partnerships. Sarantos continues to build a unique independent music career by creating full multimedia experiences around each release.Media Contact:

Sarantos Melogia

Sarantos Melogia LLC

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Sarantos Just Say Yes - Official Music Video

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Sarantos Releases 'Just Say Yes,' a Party Anthem About Seizing the Moment News Provided By Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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